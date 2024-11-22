As we’ve pointed out before, being snobbish about experiences has its perks, but there are also downsides. You get to enjoy the best, but miss out on the mundane yet surprisingly spectacular. The diversity of the whiskey market, for example, means some releases can potentially fly under the radar. Thankfully, in our quest to restock our cabinets, we discovered this fascinating 33-year-old by Barrell Craft Spirits.

Kentucky is home to some of the biggest names in the American whiskey business. However, some specialize in booze sourced from suppliers across the country and beyond. With a respectable age statement to boast about, this expression is an exquisite dram from Canada.

After maturing for 33 years, the precious liquid was finally ready for the next step. Experts from their Louisville operation hand-selected the barrels for this blend. Barrell Craft Spirits said the contents were “an exceptional representation of the character and depth of a mature whiskey.”

According to the team, the original characteristics include notes of vanilla, herbs, citrus, and vegetable-tanned leather. Subsequent finishing in French Oak and Oloroso sherry casks over the seasons in Kentucky, the cask strength whiskey was ready for bottling. Each crystal vessel holds a 140-proof spirit with a dark goldenrod hue.

Barrell Craft Spirits defines aromas of garam masala, hazelnut liqueur, and purple berries that permeate upon opening. A sip then reveals notes of gingerbread, poppyseed, grenadine, hazelnut liqueur, hay, buttered popcorn, endive, pine resin, oak, clover, peppercorn, basil tea, and mint tea. Everything then changes with a few drops of spring water.

Images courtesy of Barrell Craft Spirits