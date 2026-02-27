Looking at a tire size can tell you almost everything you need to know about its capabilities and purpose. So, let’s take the 245/50R20 size as an example. The numbers and the letter both represent specific tire features and dimensions.

The number 245 is the tire’s width represented in millimeters, while the number 50 is the tire’s aspect ratio expressed as the percentage of the tire’s height compared to its width. In other words, the tire’s sidewall height is 50% of its width.

After that, we have the letter R that represents radial tire construction, and lastly, the number 20 indicates the wheel diameter in inches, meaning this tire is designed to fit a 20-inch wheel.

Furthermore, this tire size is most commonly fitted for mid-sized SUVs, minivans, and light trucks to improve comfort and performance. But for which vehicles is this tire size best suited for? Let’s have a look.

Technical Specifications

Knowing more about the tire size numbers helps you make more informed decisions when purchasing tires for your vehicle. For example, the 245/50R20 tire size is a popular choice due to the versatility of tire models that come in this size.

As mentioned before, this size is ideal for SUVs, light trucks, and minivans, but what else does this size tell us? Well, for example, the width, aspect ratio, and wheel diameter tell us that tires in this particular size are usually performance tires that also come in touring and highway variants.

This means that, depending on the model and manufacturer, these tires offer the best possible handling, traction, and driving durability in versatile applications and weather conditions.

Major Vehicles That Use 245/50R20

There are a lot of vehicles that use this tire size. The vast majority of vehicles are outfitted with this tire size as OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer), while for other vehicles, this size is commonly recommended as optimal fitment. With that in mind, let’s have a closer look at some of the major vehicles that use the 245/50R20 tire size.

Acura MDX – This vehicle model uses 245/50R20 tire size on both its SH-AWD and Hybrid variants, and has done so across multiple generations.

Chevrolet Equinox – This tire size has been used on the EV model since 2024.

Chrysler Pacifica – Used on this model from 2007 to 2008, then again from 2016 to 2026. It was also used on the Voyager from 2020 to 2021.

Dodge Nitro – This tire size was used from 2007 to 2012.

Ford Edge – Used on trims from 2006 to 2024, as well as on Endura from 2018 to 2021.

Honda Passport – Used on trims from 2019 to 2021, and on Honda Pilot from 2016 to 2023.

Hyundai Palisade – Used from 2018 to 2025, also on Santa Cruz and Grand Santa Fe models from 2021 to 2026.

Jaguar I-Pace – Used on the Electric I-Pace SUV from 2018 to 2025.

Jeep Grand Cherokee – Used on trims from 2005 to 2010.

Kia Carnival – Used from 2014 to 2024, also used on Telluride X-Line, S, and SX from 2019 to 2025.

Lincoln MKX – Used from 2006 to 2018, also on Nautilus from 2019 to 2021.

Subaru Ascent – Used on different trims from 2019 to 2024.

Toyota Venza – Used on trims from 2009 to 2016.

Key Specifications and Rim Requirements

Knowing whether a specific tire size is right for your vehicle comes down to technicalities that every driver should be aware of. That includes understanding key specifications and rim requirements for the designated tire size.

That said, section width, aspect ratio, construction, and rim diameter are just the tip of the iceberg. What you should pay close attention to is the load index and speed rating.

Load index, expressed with numbers such as 102, 105, and so on, indicates the maximum weight a tire can support. For instance, a load index of 102 means a maximum load of 1,874 pounds (850 kg) per tire.

Another thing to watch out for is speed index. A speed index is represented by a letter right next to the load index number, e.g, 102V or 105H. These letters indicate the maximum safe speed a tire can handle when properly inflated and while under optimal load. So, a speed index V indicates a maximum safe speed of 149 mph (240 km/h).

For the rim requirements, always check the approved rim range for selected tire sizes. The reason is that using a rim outside the recommended range can lead to serious consequences. That includes compromised handling, uneven tread wear, or even bead separation.

Speaking of which, the approved rim range for the 245/50R20 tire size is 7.0 to 8.5 inches, with 7.5 inches being the ideal width recommended by tire manufacturers.

Benefits of 245/50R20 Tire Size

One of the main reasons this tire size is so sought-after is that it offers a balanced blend of improved handling and stability. Not to mention that larger rims contribute to the overall aesthetic appeal

Moreover, simple maintenance such as monthly pressure checks, regular rotation, and monitoring tread depth will ensure that these tires last a long time and keep you safe on the road. In other words, longevity, safety, and excellent performance are the main benefits this tire size has to offer.

Closing Words

The 245/50R20 tire size is quite a popular option these days, and for good reason. This is actually one of the most optimal tire sizes for SUVs, crossovers, minivans, and light trucks.

Aside from that, tires of this size offer exceptional handling and overall performance, which is why so many vehicle models use them as their standard equipment.