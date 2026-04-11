Since earlier this year, we’ve been keeping a close watch on Hennessey Performance. So far, there were no hints of something new in development, but it seems we were wrong. The outfit was apparently tuning an iconic muscle car and repackaging it into the menacing 2026 Super Venom. So far, only 35 examples are slated for production.

The Sealy, Texas-based aftermarket automotive customization regularly crafts mechanical monsters. Turning standard showroom vehicles into street-legal high-performance beasts is merely child’s play for a team of experts. According to the press release, it’s a badass tribute to the group’s 35th anniversary.

To be fair, the stock version of the nameplate is already a formidable competitor when it comes to the track. However, professional drivers have some gripes about the overall responsiveness and output when it rolls out of the factory. To address this, we have a slew of upgrades and tweaks that almost turn the 2026 Super Venom into a hypercar.

Its most substantial change comes from the bespoke turning of the 5.0-liter V8’s horsepower by 70 percent and torque by 55 percent. Therefore, the resulting mill is now generating 850 horsepower and 650 lb-ft, respectively. For improved handling and cooling, the Mustang now sports a VenomAero carbon fiber kit.

Special badging in the form of a decorative “35” and “91” adorns every 2026 Super Venom. “What started as a love for racing and going fast has turned into something far bigger than I ever imagined, but the fun of building extreme vehicles is still what drives us every day, said Hennessey Performance founder and CEO, John Hennessey.

Images courtesy of Hennessey Performance