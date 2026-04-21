Not all affluent folks want a massive recreational vessel. Probable reasons include personal preference, lack of space, or they already have one. In any case, a modest-sized dayboat/tender might be more up their alley. The new Wallytender48 checks all the right boxes for top-class bells and whistles.

At roughly 47 feet from tip to tail with a beam that’s around 14 ft, there is generous space within the confines of this sleek hull. The official slogan “pure sea pleasure” perfectly defines the type of experience owners can expect from this watercraft. Mounted on its upper deck is a hardtop to shade those at the helm.

You won’t find an enclosed cabin above, which also equates to natural ventilation and panoramic views. Elsewhere, the Wallytender 48 is outfitted with sunpads and folding area jwings at the aft. The latter comes in handy for extra room on demand. Another pair of sunpads occupies the bow section so more people can work on their tan.

Step down into the lower deck to find generous seating, which can also turn into sleepers for guests. There’s also a dayhead with a small shower. Meanwhile, a suite with a double bed and other fancy furnishings is available for privacy. Don’t expect extended stays out at sea because the amenities are just enough for overnight excursions.

Propulsion comes from twin Volvo Penta IPS engines at 480 horsepower each. The Wallytender48 can hit a maximum cruising speed of 32 knots with an estimated 310-nautical-mile range. Operating as one of the Ferretti Group’s subsidiaries, the company’s luxury, quality, and performance are exceptional.

Images courtesy of Wallypower