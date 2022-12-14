EDC stands for everyday carry. It’s more a phenomenon than a thing. When you think of the phrase ‘everyday carry,’ you should think, ‘What’s in my pockets every day?’

Most men don’t like a lot of fuss. They want to only carry the things they plan to use every day. That depends on the kind of stuff they have to do or are going to do, of course.

With that in mind, you can view the stuff they have to carry as a kind of survival kit. EDC kits work in the same way. For any of them to be reliable enough for you to use daily, you need them to be sturdy and efficient in what you want them to do. For example, metal wallets are a great alternative to leather wallets thanks to their extra durability and compactness. This makes them a worthy complement to your EDC kit.

Would you like to learn more? You’ve come to the right place. Consider this as a working man’s guide to EDC kits and why you need them.

How Do You Put Together An EDC Kit?

Every guy has different routines, needs, and challenges to expect in their daily living. So, creating your own EDC kit begins with what you need.

Let’s say your daily trip home from work involves you walking through a long alleyway that’s unlit in some parts. You never really know what or who could be lying in wait as you pass by. Fortunately, you can just pull out a flashlight from your EDC kit and see further ahead without a problem.

There are some key item categories you need to have, though. These cover a lot of bases for any kind of contingency. They usually include tools, medical and first aid supplies, indoor and outdoor items, and even clothing. Some useful miscellaneous stuff like credit cards can be part of your EDC kit.

Above all, the kit itself should be something sturdy. Backpacks are almost always the best choice for this. They’re designed to withstand wear and tear as well as changing weather.

Why Do You Need An EDC Kit?

For Everyday Utility

As mentioned before, an EDC kit lets you have handy tools right within your grasp as soon as you need them. Utility is the name of the game.

In line with this, the ideal EDC kit includes a bunch of tools you can use when you’re in a bind. You can take that a step further by getting a high-quality multi-tool, which can have small screwdrivers, corkscrews, and other handy equipment. People may think you’re crazy for carrying around that stuff. But it’s better to be able to do so something to help when something gets busted, right?

For Preparedness

Aside from everyday utility, EDC kits let you have something to respond to any kind of problem you may face.

Did someone’s bag strap get stuck into a machine and they can’t pull it out without fraying their whole backpack? You can help them if you have something to cut them loose with. This means knives should be a part of everyone’s toolkit. Are you getting into a dangerous part of town? A taser gun can help you keep yourself safe. What if someone loses their keys on the street at night? Once again, a flashlight can come to the rescue.

Here’s a scenario every car owner dreads.

Your car breaks down. You’ll be lucky if it happens in an urban area, where you don’t have to worry about calling for help. But if the nearest repair shop is still a drive away, you’ll have to wait for the service provider you call to haul it for you. Until then, you can turn to your EDC kit to keep you on the safe side. You can take out a flashlight to check under the hood or a flare to signal your location if you’re somewhere more out of the way.

For Self-Sufficiency

You can’t always call for help if you’re in the great outdoors. It’s a good thing an EDC kit helps you stay self-sufficient. This comes in handy even for not-so-serious tasks like opening packages, cutting objects, and doing minor repairs.

For Safety

Whether you’re in the city or the countryside, there’s just no telling what could happen to you. You could get stuck in a place without help miles around. Or, you might run into some people who don’t have your best interests in mind. An EDC kit lets you practice and maintain a modicum of safety by giving you the tools you need to respond to situations. If you’re the type of guy who wants to be able to do something in the face of danger, you need one.

The Bottomline

If you don’t have an EDC kit yet, now is the time to start. There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to this. Start with the basics, like a nice wallet and a pocket knife. Then, slowly tweak it by adding items you’ll need for what you’re planning to do. Remember, it should help you do what you do above all.