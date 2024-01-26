It’s easy to tell if something you made has achieved legendary status when the demand for the original can sometimes surpass that of modern iterations. Make no mistake, a contemporary Porsche 911 will still turn heads, but classic versions are always held in high regard by collectors. If you agree, a renowned restoration specialist presents the WF G34.

This restomod project calls on a ’84 to ’89 Porsche 911 3.2 Carrera as the donor vehicle which then undergoes an extensive disassembly process. Every component is then carefully inspected to determine if it needs to be replaced. WF Luftgekühlt is recognized for its meticulous dedication to preserving elements of the original.

Upgrades are applied as needed to ensure the machine meets regulations. The WF G34 receives a powertrain rework that involves Wossner-forged pistons at 98 mm to bump it up to 3.4-liters. Additional tweaks include Schrick 2.1 mm camshafts, enlarged throttle valves, and an SSi stainless steel exhaust system.

After the engine control tuning, we’re now looking at an output of up to 270 horsepower. For a smoother ride and superior driving dynamics, the WF G34 incorporates Bilstein shock absorbers, PU-mounted sway bars/PU-mounted control arms, RSR style stabilizers. Its Fuchs design 17″ rims can be finished in any color the client requests.

Behind its front wheels shod in Michelin or Bridgestone tires are 964 brake calipers. Meanwhile, the handcrafted WF body kit includes the front skirt, side skirts, rear bumper, and steel fenders. The WF G34 also flaunts a revamped cockpit with Recaro Sportster CS/CS Cross front seats, original rear seats, a WF shifter, and leather upholstery all over.

Images courtesy of WFLuftgekühlt