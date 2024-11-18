At the 2024 SEMA Show, Toyota showcased several concepts that generated a lot of hype for its vehicles. Among the concepts on display, the Land Cruiser ROX was by far the most likely to get a commercial version in the future. To further promote the 2025 model year of the SUV, the Japanese marque’s customization subsidiary presents the Overland Vision Concept.

The Manufacturer seems to be aggressively marketing the rugged capabilities of its SUVs and trucks. Nevertheless, the campaign is strategic given the event. It’s practically a subtle nudge so potential buyers know there are options beyond American brands like Ford, Jeep, Chevrolet, and others.

To make sure it stands out, MODELLISTA was tapped for the build. Straight off the bat, the Overland Vision Concept goes all out with the add-ons. According to the team, this bespoke 2025 Land Cruiser is the “Ultimate fun vehicle which doesn’t limit adventurous spirit” Not only is it ready for the great outdoors, but owners can also enjoy a leisurely drive around the city.

They also liken the accessories to “armor” courtesy of its protective features. Given how challenging most off-road trails are, your ride needs to withstand everything nature throws its way. MODELLISTA calls the design philosophy “Resonating Emotion” as each custom element enhances both durability and aesthetics.

These include a full-width LED light bar on the hood, exterior side storage containers, an illuminated roof rack, and bush wires, to name a few. MODELLISTA endows the Overland Vision Concept with a blackout motif alongside green accents. Overall, it resembles a vehicle straight out of Cyberpunk 2077 with its green LED lights.

Images courtesy of Toyota/MODELLISTA