Much like any mobility platform, there are several types of bicycles based on the usage scenario. Currently, road bikes and mountain bikes are the most popular models out there. Meanwhile, Cannondale is catering to cyclocross enthusiasts of all skill levels with its SuperX LAB71. This a sleek yet robust machine that “stands at the apex of gravel racing performance.”

Although model code C17015U is engineered for extreme applications, owners can always tweak it a bit to use an their urban daily driver. Still, we recommend not to do so to get the most out of your new ride. At the core of it all is Cannondale’s Series 0 carbon construction frame with a “Proportional Response construction.”

The lightweight yet robust design also allows for internal cable routing. It also includes a 12 x 142 mm thru-axle, a flat mount disc, a UDH BSA 68mm threaded BB, and an integrated seatpost binder. Matching the chassis is a Series 0 carbon construction fork. The SuperX LAB71 is only available in Black Marble.

Furthermore, you can choose between six sizes: 46, 51, 54, 56, 58, and 61. The front and rear hubs are outfitted with DT Swiss 180 centerlocks, alongside a combination of Sapim CX-Ray Aero straight pull spokes and Reserve 40/44 GR, Carbon Turbulent Aero tech tubeless ready rims. These wheels are then shod in Vittoria Terreno T50 tires.

Next are the SRAM RED shifters, chain, crank, rear cogs, rear derailleur, and CeramicSpeed DUB BSA bottom bracket. Then there are the ergonomic Fizik Tempo Bondcush grips, Fizik Vento Antares saddle, and SRAM RED AXS Paceline X brake rotors/levers. Push yourself beyond limits with the help of your SuperX LAB71.

Images courtesy of Cannondale