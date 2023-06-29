The Western White House at 401 El Cerrito Avenue, Hillsborough, California is the exact replica of the White House in Washington, D.C. It even comes with its own Oval Office and East Room with fireplace. A rose garden copied after the one that former U.S. president John F. Kennedy planted in the 1960s and a swimming pool, and a pavilion occupy approximately 3 acres of lush land.

The 24,350-square-foot, four-story property is on the market for a modest $38.9 million, compared to the real deal which costs nearly $400 million. The original structure resembled more of a ski chalet back in 1878. It had to be rebuilt after two of its floors caught fire.

It was restructured in the 1930s for owner George R. Hearst, the son of newspaper publisher William Randolph Hearst. Meanwhile, famed architect Julia Moran Hillsborough designed this Hillsborough spread. Mehrdad Elie and his wife, Neda Elie, eventually bought the Western White House in 2022 for $15 million but they never technically moved in. Instead, they live in a house directly across the road.

But over the past year they made modern upgrades including a new roof and HVAC system, replaced the carpet for hardwood flooring in certain spaces, and built new bathrooms. This stately home with soaring ceilings throughout now has 11 bedrooms, 9 full bathrooms and 5 half-baths, a wine cellar, a six-seater movie theater, and a laundry room.

It also hosts a formal dining room, gourmet kitchen, butler’s pantry, breakfast room, and family room. The couple also equipped the Western White House with new staff quarters. They splurge roughly $6 million for the renovation.

Images courtesy of Compass