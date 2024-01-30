EDC maker WESN teamed up with fashion brand P&Co to design a small but handy knife that is legal in the U.K. called the Slip-Joint Microblade. Indeed, it is compact but sharp enough to carry out minor jobs from cutting open boxes, cutting food, and more, it is up for any task.

This is a compact everyday carry blade that clocks in at just 2.3″ when closed and 3.8″ when opened. It is also very light in the hands and in the pocket at 51 grams. But it offers a good and reliable grip via its brass handle that’s engraved with an original P&Co design. The collaboration used brass because it’s bold, durable, and perfectly represents WESN’s industrial Detroit heritage and P&Co.’s Birmingham grit.

The WESN x P&Co Slip-Joint Microblade uses co-branded durable D2 Blade steel, which is known to be tough to chips or breakage even when subjceted to heavy use. Knives made with D2 steel also has excellent edge retention, resistant to corrosion and wear and has excellent edge retention, so they stay sharp for extended periods. The blade deploys via a spring-loaded mechanism for easy closing and safety.

This EDC is the first iteration of WESN’s best-selling knife that is legal in the U.K. Like wine, it also ages gracefully over time. It will develop its own patina over the years, so each knife is unique to each owner.

Other features of the WESN x P&Co Slip-Joint Microblade include a pocket clip, a brass bead accessory on a black lanyard, and collab executive stickers and packaging.

Images courtesy of WESN