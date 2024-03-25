The Kline is The James Brand’s newest American-made folder named after the Kline arrowhead found in the Delaware River Valley of Pennsylvania. It features a rugged silhouette and durable and strong blade that can take a punch anytime and anywhere.

This pocket knife represents TJB’s first use of MagnaCut steel blade, a high-performance and superior knife blade known for its toughness, excellent edge retention, and resistance to corrosion. This is a true USA-made super-steel that TJB is proud to include in its line of folders.

The James Brand recently unveiled its latest iteration of The Kline in Marbled Carbon + Stainless colorway. It is also the first in its line to get carbon fiber scales. It appears in an entirely new look in its unique and classy marble pattern, specifically in Protech Composites Black Ops Molten Carbon Fiber.

Complementing the new scales is a removable/reversible deep-carry pocket clip in 6AL4V titanium and employs TJB’s Slide-Lock locking mechanism to keep the blade securely and safely in place during use. It also features a full-liner construction and comes in a larger size and ambidextrous design.

As for its blade, it is a drop point style with a hollow grind that measures 3.4″ long. It is deployable via a couple of thumb studs found on either sides of the knife.

Along with the handle, The Kline pocket knife is compact at 7.9″ long and lightweight at just 4.0 ounces. Other features include stainless steel black oxide hardware and washers in phosphor bronze. You can carry it either tip up or deep carry using the pocket clip.

Images courtesy of The James Brand