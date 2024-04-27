Never miss out on a cup of espresso even when you’re out in the great outdoors with the Outin Nano Portable Espresso Machine. It performs like any countertop espresso machine and brews coffee with rich crema via a built-in 20 bar pressure pump.

Conveniently, this machine takes care of the temperature settings and timing. It has its own water heater so no need to bring an extra bottle of hot water or a kettle outdoors. It boasts a revolutionary heating blade that heats up 50ml of cold water or tap water to the perfect espresso temperature of 198°F in just 200 seconds.

Likewise, the Outin Nano Portable Espresso Machine supports both ground coffee and capsule brewing methods. It comes in a vertical flask-shaped design that lets you pour water to the top and either a coffee pod or coffee grounds at the bottom. A single press on the button on the surface starts the brewing process with the pump extracting delicious and flavorful espresso right into the machine’s cap.

This machine runs on a rechargeable 7500mAh battery that can brew a remarkable 200 cups of coffee on a full charge using pre-heated water. It can brew three cups and five cups of coffee using 80ml and 50ml of room temperature water, respectively.

At just 670 grams and IPX4-rated waterproof, the Outin Nano Portable Espresso Machine is built for outdoor adventures. It’s the size of a water bottle and is even compatible with USB-C car chargers so you can power it up on the go. It is also available in different attractive colorways to suit your preference.

