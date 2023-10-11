Latico Leathers, renowned for their impeccable craftsmanship and commitment to quality, is thrilled to unveil its latest collection of men’s leather bags. Designed with the modern man in mind, this lineup is full of weekenders, messengers, duffels, backpacks, and laptop cases that blend style & functionality. Stitched from the finest full-grain leather and built to last for decades, these men’s bags are the perfect companion for urban adventurers, business professionals, and every man in between.

Shop the Latico Leathers Men’s Collection.

Crafted for the Modern Man

In today’s fast-paced world, men need accessories that can keep up with their dynamic lifestyles. Latico Leathers understands this need and has meticulously designed a range of leather bags that cater to various occasions and needs. From the rugged weekender bags for spontaneous getaways to the sleek business & laptop cases designed for the boardroom, Latico bags make sure you’re prepared for anything that life throws your way.

Heritage Meets Modernity

Drawing inspiration from its rich heritage and almost four decades in the industry as a family business, Latico Leathers has infused its latest collection with timeless designs. The heritage backpacks and messenger bags are a nod to classic styles, reimagined for today’s man. Crafted from full-grain leather, the highest-grade of leather in the world, each bag exudes a sense of rugged elegance, making it a statement piece that complements any outfit.

Functionality at its Finest

Beyond aesthetics, Latico Leathers places a strong emphasis on functionality. Each bag is thoughtfully designed with multiple compartments, always keeping your essentials within reach. Whether you need a duffel bag with a spacious interior or a business case with dedicated pockets for your laptop, tablet, and phone, your bag’s multi-functionality will never compromise your style.

Paul Smith, CEO of Latico Leathers, commented, “Our new men’s collection is a testament to our commitment to quality and innovation. We’ve taken feedback from our loyal customer base and have crafted a range that truly resonates with the needs and preferences of today’s man.”

About Latico Leathers

Established in 1984, Latico Leathers has been at the forefront of leather craftsmanship. Based in New Jersey, the family-run business takes pride in its commitment to sustainability, sourcing its leathers responsibly and ensuring minimal environmental impact. With a legacy spanning close to 40 years, Latico Leathers has established itself as a brand that values quality, style, and customer satisfaction above all else.