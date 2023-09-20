The Rumpl x NASA Artemis Blanket introduces its latest addition to its NASA Artemis Collection with the Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket. This is a limited-edition product inspired by the first big step on returning astronauts to the moon.

This blanket is designed for all-season use and goes anywhere with you. It is weatherproof, stain and water resistant, and guaranteed durable to keep you comfortable no matter where adventure takes you, even if it’s to the moon and back.

The Rumpl x NASA Artemis Blanket was made with nature preservation in mind. Its shell and insulation is crafted out of 100% post-consumer recycled materials especially discarded plastic bottles. In a nutshell, it uses 16 bottles for a junior size blanket, 60 for a one-person size and 100 bottles for a two-person sized blanket. Likewise, its hollow-fiber synthetic insulation is made from 100% post-consumer recycled goods.

To make it outdoor and all-season ready, Rumpl used a 90/10 DWR coating on the shell to make it not just durable but also comfortable to wear even when you’re caught in a drizzle. It provides protection from the elements to make this blanket weather and stain resistant.

The Rumpl x NASA Artemis Blanket can be worn as a cape with the added cape clip. This way, you can stay warm and cozy while starting a fire during camping or while eating or chugging down beer during cold temperatures. Corner loops also make it feasible to stake the blanket to the ground for an impromptu picnic mat. This new addition in Red and White color combination joins previous color releases including including Cypress and Artemis Horizon, to name a few.

Images courtesy of Rumpl