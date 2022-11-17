A slip joint pocket knife is a classic just take the WESN The Henry Pocket Knife as an example. It will not let you down with high-quality components. It even boasts a sleek silhouette and a sharp and durable blade.

Named after the founder’s Scandinavian grandfather, this folder features a utilitarian design and clean lines. It reeks of superior craftsmanship from the tip of the blade down to the handle. It comes in a slimmed-down design of the classic pocket knife and a durable blade made from Swedish high-carbon stainless steel, Sandvik 14c28n.

This means the WESN The Henry Pocket Knife holds great edge retention. It is also resistant to corrosion, doesn’t easily chip or roll, and is easy to sharpen. As for its handle, it is light in the hands and in the pocket thanks to its Grade 5 titanium construction. The handle comes with or without beautiful cherry wood inlays.

Best of all, this knife is portable at just 1.6 oz. in weight and has a compact size of 5.35″ when opened. It is only 3″ when closed and the blade at 2.35″ long. It even has a lanyard hole so you can hook it to a paracord or a carabiner for convenience in carrying.

Moreover, the WESN The Henry Pocket Knife features a non-locking slip joint mechanism. It ensures safe operation and is remarkably sharp. It can cut, slice, skin, and more. The good thing about it being compact and lightweight is that it makes great EDC on your outdoor adventures because of its versatility.

Images courtesy of WESN