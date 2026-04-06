WESN turned back the clock and gave its Microblade and Allman a nostalgic vibe. The two pocket knives are now available in a translucent handle as part of the knife brand’s Retro Collection.

Transparent technology reigned supreme in the 90s, from game consoles like Game Boy and Tamagochi to wearable gear like backpacks. It had its time to shine, and it seems the trend is catching up again in the least likely places you’d expect: pocket knives.

However, WESN didn’t just go into its Retro Collection thinking that just any translucent plastic would suffice. Instead, it took roughly a year for the team to find the ideal material that doesn’t chip, break, scratch, or underperform. They engineered something better, a high-clarity, impact-resistant polymer called Arcadite.

The material delivers the visual depth and vibrant color of those retro plastics. Yet, it is more durable, wear resistant, and offers long-term color stability. WESN put Arcadite, which is exclusive to the Retro Collection, to work on the Microblade and Allman folders.

The Retro Collection equips the Allman with a scale machined from the new polymer, complemented by a robust Grade 5 titanium back and S35VN high-performance steel blade. It is available in either Frosted Cherry or Cosmic Blue colorways.

Meanwhile, the keychain-friendly Microblade gets Arcadite on both sides of the handle, along with a hard-working D2 steel blade. It is available in Lavender Haze and Voltage Green colors, reminiscent of old-school Macs. The collection even comes in matching packaging to enhance the experience. Both pocket knives retain their spec sizes and silhouettes.

Images courtesy of WESN