Built to keep you moving, CRKT’s ToGo Driver is there to assist when your EDC needs a tune up. Build in collaboration with Scout Leather Co. founder and custom maker Joe Wu, this pocket screwdriver packs a lot of functionality in a minimalist and compact design. .

It may not look like it can do much at first glance. It features a textured anodized aluminum shell, with a barrel-shaped top and long handle. The barrel unscrews open to reveal a bit storage inside.

CRKT’s ToGo Driver is a pocket-friendly maintenance tool that offers professional-level functionality. The internal compartment securely holds seven precision 4mm micro bits and a 1/4″ to 4mm bit adapter. It puts all the tools you need for quick indoor and outdoor fixes always on hand — literally.

Meanwhile, a ball-bearing spinner offers smooth, controlled turns for quick takedowns or reassembly. Then the magnetic driver tip ensures bits stay locked in place during use.The slim handle also offers grip or torque support when dealing with hard-to-reach screws.

CRKT’s ToGo Driver includes T6, T8, T10, T15, T20 Torx bits, a 3.5mm slot head, Philips head bits, and a 1/4″ to 4mm bit adapter for precision work. Forget the tool box or a multi-tool if you’re mostly dealing with screws on your day-to-day fixes.

This is a compact and lightweight screwdriver that measures just 3.48″ long and weighs just two ounces. The CRKT ToGo Driver definitely lives up to its name. It’s small and light enough to disappear in the pocket until you need it. Now, if only it has a hole to hook onto a lanyard or keychain.

Images courtesy of CRKT