Traditional measuring tapes are ubiquitous and have proven their usefulness in almost any measuring task. But using them on rounded areas or with one hand is a challenge and often lead to discrepancies. Some design also easily crack, chip, snap back unpredictably, or nick your skin while retracting. These common grievances led to the creation of the Revolutionary Titanium Tape Measure, which offers safe and ergonomic use both on straight and curved surfaces.

This isn’t your run-of-the-mill tape measure as it boasts a CNC-machined GR5 titanium shell for lightweight strength, durability, and corrosion resistance. It retains its long-term stability even when used in extreme weather conditions or harsh environments .

Moreover, its geometric design ensures work efficiency and reduces hand fatigue during use. It features straight and smooth lines sans any redundant undulations or curves for a stable and comfortable use. The edges of the Revolutionary Titanium Tape Measure shell also have precise chamfering without sharp edges.

When in action, the tape locks in place with every pull and doesn’t spring back unintentionally, allowing convenient one-handed use. It has both metric and imperial measurements and a center button retracts the tape into storage. The strategic positioning of the button ensures the tape doesn’t nick the fingers during retraction.

Conveniently, the Revolutionary Titanium Tape Measure also integrated a 360°circular ruler at the back with both imperial and metric versions. A slight push and the ruler rotates smoothly, offering precise reading at a fixed incremental interval of 1 mm.

Images courtesy of COMADNI-CORET