Stanley’s Vitalize Collection of bags, including the Macro Method Backpack and Tote, is designed around its popular tumblers. It offers a comfortable and portable way to carry its various sized tumblers, especially the larger ones. This way, you can hydrate anytime and anywhere.

What makes the collection stand out is its dedicated tumbler securing belt and pockets positioned on either sides. It uses an adjustable belt strap instead of the elasticated ones. This ensures the belt stay durable even after repeated uses and can securely fit around different sized tumblers. It can seamlessly accommodate Stanley’s IceFlow and Quencher designs.

Moreover, Stanley’s Vitalize Collection of bags is for everyday use. It offers other storage options for your everyday carry essentials, be it for the gym, work, or school. The zippered front pocket can hold keys, wallet, or phone for quick and easy access.

Meanwhile, the spacious zippered main compartment has a laptop sleeve, plus plenty of room for a change of clothes, books, and more. Then the zippered, multi-function bottom compartment expands upward to store shoes, food containers, dirty clothes, and more.

Stanley’s Vitalize Collection offer an easy carry top handle and ergonomic backpack straps for the backpack, and long shoulder straps for the tote. The line also comes in various colorways to fit your preference or mood. Made with recycled fabrics, the collection is designed to move with you, offering a convenient way to keep up with your overall wellness in style. It simplifies the process of having to find the proper bag to carry Stanley’s tumblers.

