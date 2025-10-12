Card wallets are for those who mostly use cards as their mode of payment. While meal card wallets provide RFID protection and a modern silhouette, they can also be stiff unlike elasticated ones. The Eclipse card wallet, for one, is mostly elastic based so it is flexible and safe to put in back pockets without hurting both the cards and the user’s bottom.

The design takes inspiration from its predecessor, the Quick Draw, which has a slimmer elastic band hoding the cards together. This time, the band is wider for full card coverage. It not only secures the cards together and keeps them neatly stacked tight, but also serves as a protective shield from the elements.

Eclipse still offers dual card access from either side and is still very slim and minimalist. It boasts a durable construction built to withstand years of use and abuse. The elastic allows for multiple card carry up to 12 cards without adding unnecessary bulk.

Moreover, the wallet moves with you thanks to its elasticity. It protects the cards from chips or breakage especially when you put it on your back pocket and sit on it. It’s guaranteed to last for many years thanks to a durable construction.

Eclipse boasts high-quality craftmanship with neat and durable precision stitching and strong elastic. It can withstand daily wear and tear without losing its structure and stretch over time. It functions like new every time. Plus, using a single piece of durable stretch fabric makes it highly sustainable as it reduces material usage and waste.

Images courtesy of Dave Lewandowski