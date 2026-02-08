If you and your partner are both avid knife collectors or EDC enthusiasts, then WESN has something special for you. To celebrate Valentines Day, WESN released the limited-edition “Forged Together” collection of practical knives.

It’s a functional compact knife designed to be carried together, serving as a reminder of you and your partner’s loyalty to each other. Like two people who share the same affection for each other, these knives were also cut from the same steel.

The WESN “Forged Together” collection is a His and Hers EDC knife. One comes in a beautiful rose gold finish and the other a handsome matte black. Both have “Forged Together” engraved on the spine, which according to WESN is “a reminder that someone else out there is carrying the other half of your kit.”

“One for you, one for a partner — carried together when you’re close, and still connected when you’re apart.” Each bundle features two distinct Microblades and designed as a matched set.

The 1.5-inch-blade on the WESN “Forged Together” knives deploys via a thumb flip and locks in place using a frame lock. It’s crafted from durable D2 tool-grade steel, renowned for its exceptional resistance to abrasion and wear. It offers moderate corrosion resistance but holds a sharp edge well, making it an ideal material for cutting knives.

Meanwhile, the handle features aluminum on the front with Grade 5 titanium on the back side. Compact and portable, the knife spans 3.75″ long when opened and just 2.25″ when closed. It weighs merely 1oz (28g) and has a lanyard hole and pocket clip for added portability. The “Forged Together” collection is a reminder that “whether you’re side by side or miles apart, you’ll always have a reminder of the bond you share.”

Images courtesy of WESN