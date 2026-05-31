Portar’s Concord Aluminum EdgeFrame Pilot Carry-On Suitcase offers a more hygienic, comfortable access to your travel essentials. Its innovative top-opening design allows you to access its contents while it’s standing upright. You don’t have to lay it down on the ground where it could get dirty. Also, you don’t have to bend each time you want to get something inside.

It’s like a trunk that opens via integrated hinges, offering visible, accessible access from above. The interior is lined with recycled polyester and offers 41L of storage capacity. Inside, there are mesh compartments on the lid to store small or medium-sized essentials, including a hygiene kit. Meanwhile, the large main compartment stores clothes, shoes, and more. It has six dedicated pockets, a padded laptop compartment, and a removable hanging wash bag.

Moreover, unlike conventional travel suitcases, Portar’s Concord Aluminum EdgeFrame Pilot Carry-On Suitcase omits the side zippers. Instead, its durable polycarbonate shell features a full-perimeter aluminum EdgeFrame for a single, clean plane of closure. A dual-latch system with two TSA-approved combination locks secures your travel essentials. The shell also has reinforced corners to protect it from accidental bumps, and secure your essentials in the process.

Meanwhile, navigating with this carry-on is smooth sailing thanks to four omnidirectional 360-degree spinner wheels with rear wheel locks that hold the case steady on inclines and train platforms. Then a telescopic handle lets you adjust its height according to your comfort. wheels roads

Portar’s Concord Aluminum EdgeFrame Pilot Carry-On Suitcase is available in Dark Gull Grey and Lunar Silver finishes. It has a 41L capacity and looks compact and sleek at just 3.58kg and measures 15.16″ x 18.5″ x 10.43″.

Images courtesy of Portar