The Victorinox x La Marzocco Barista Tool elegantly blends Swiss utility with Italian espresso heritage. It’s for the discerning coffee enthusiast and the professional barista alike. It combines the functional convenience of a multi-tool along with those tailored to the maintenance of espresso machines.

This is a compact and durable tool for espresso machine upkeep for the professional or the home barista. It has 19 functions and engineered for barista precision. It has a 12mm steam wand nozzle remover for tightening or removing the steam tip for cleaning or replacement.

The Victorinox x La Marzocco Barista Tool also has a coffee spatula integrated into its compact frame. This tool is useful for removing the basket from the portafilter for maintenance or for cleaning the shower screen.

Moreover, this multi-tool has machine-specific hex fittings, screwdrivers, and pliers that support the coffee ritual. Its design is simple and intuitive, with a layout that keeps frequently used elements easily accessible, while retaining the familiar folding frame that Victorinox is known for.

Meanwhile, the rest of the functionality of the Victorinox x La Marzocco Barista Tool are for minor indoor and outdoor fixes or for DIY use. It has the classic Swiss Army Knife tools including a small and a large blade, a corkscrew, a can and a bottle opener, wire stripper, reamer, puncher, sewing awl, and a combination pliers.

It also has 1.5mm, 3mm, and 6mm screwdrivers, tweezers, a toothpick, and a Phillips screwdriver 1/2. The Victorinox x La Marzocco Barista Tool features cellidor scales with inlaid metal logos of both brands. It offers a practical accessory for the coffee and DIY enthusiast alike who value quality and performance in their everyday multi-tool.

Images courtesy of Victorinox