The Audacious Concept x URBAN Tool XS screwdriver makes daily on-the-go fixes look grand and stylish. It’s “precision engineering meets artistic innovation,” boasting visually striking aesthetics and functional versatility.

This isn’t your typical hex bit driver, but a testament that function and beauty can beautifully co-exist and provide uncompromising craftsmanship. This exclusive URBAN collaboration elevates the humble screwdriver inside and out.

Immediately, its appearance catches the eye with its compact pill-shaped shell featuring a mesmerizing Chaos Seigaiha wave motif. The patterns seem to flow and shift across the surface. They not only add artistic flair but also enhance grip texture. The Audacious Concept x URBAN Tool XS offers lightweight strength and durability with its CNC-milled titanium craftmanship.

Then a twist open on the cap reveals a sleek chassis inside that houses precision-engineered bits and components that deliver exceptional performance for detailed work applications. A neodymium magnet mechanism holds the bits securely in place and allows for quick swaps for maximum versatility and efficient action every time.

The Audacious Concept x URBAN Tool XS screwdriver offers seven micro bits for Phillips and flathead screws made from hardened S2 steel. Specifically, it includes T6H, T7H, T8H, T9H, T10H, PH0, and SL2.0 bits. This everyday tool is also compatible with WiHa, Wera, and Wurth.

This EDC tool offers precision performance while looking like a work of modern art. It’s also very portable at just 1.8 oz including the bits and has a lanyard hole for added portability. With its striking visuals, you wouldn’t mind wearing it as a pendant. Plus, it’s very compact at just 2.22″ L x 0.68 W”.

Images courtesy of URBAN EDC