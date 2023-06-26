Bamford Watch Department finds itself in the spotlight yet again, but this time it’s not alone as Wes Lang also deserves praise for their latest customized timepiece. If you’re an avid follower of their exploits, the establishment based in Mayfair, London is a wonderful source for bespoke creations like this magnificent TAG Heuer Carrera.

Although you can snap one up directly from the esteemed Swiss luxury watchmaker, this version is exclusively available from the United Kingdom-based outfit. Interestingly, we also shared a collaboration of theirs with Land Rover dubbed the LR002 not long ago.

Now, understated sophistication is no longer the theme here as the Wes Lang x BWD TAG Heuer Carrera opts for provocative elegance. The limited-edition chronograph flaunts a dazzling 42 mm x 14.4 mm 18k 3N yellow gold case with matching pushers and crown.

A fixed bezel holds a sapphire crystal which then frames a golden dial with a vertically brushed finish. If this was rendered in white, the black sub-dials at 3 o’clock and 9 o’clock would have marketed it as a typical panda variant. Additional chromatic contrast comes from the black minute track on the flange.

The classy accessory then continues with its tonal approach with golden applied hour markers and hands. Meanwhile, an image of a flaming skull above a tire with wings is visible at 6 o’clock and is a signature of the American artist. A self-winding Calibre Heuer 02 with an 80-hour power reserve handles its timekeeping functions.

A black textile strap with red stitching is an excellent accompaniment and allows the golden elements to take center stage. Only 15 examples of this TAG Heuer Carrera by Wes Lang and Bamford Watch Department are available. We have a feeling it won’t stay that way for long.

Images courtesy of Bamford Watch Department