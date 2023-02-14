A warm fleece blanket is always handy to have around when the temperature drops. It keeps you cozy and comfortable whether you’re outdoors or curled up on the couch watching TV. Wellen’s Windsurf Fleece Snap Pullover does just that. It makes you feel at home with the warmth it gives.

This apparel promises “all the warmth of a jacket with the wrapped-in-a-blanket comfort of fleece.” Its shell is made with 100% sustainable, recycled polyester fleece that is not just warm but also soft to the touch. You may want to just hug this jacket and not wear it. Meanwhile, its trim is 100% nylon to make it durable and strong so it can last for many uses. Nylon, being flexible, also helps the fleece retain its original shape without affecting its look and feel.

Made in Vietnam, Wellen’s Windsurf Fleece Snap Pullover is designed for versatility. It works great as a layer over a T-shirt thanks to its classic, pullover anorak style. Although, it also looks great worn on its own if you want just the right amount of warmth without the added heft of layers of clothing.

A center front snap closure allows for easy wear on and off while a cord lock system at the hem seals the heat in. It comes with a contrasting detail on the lining of the wrist and the central closure for extra style. Side-entry pockets on both lower sides let you carry your on-the-go essentials and also serve as hand warmers.

Wellen’s Windsurf Fleece Snap Pullover keeps you cozy without looking drabby. It is available in Speckle Olive and Speckle Grey colorways.

Images courtesy of Huckberry