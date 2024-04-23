Swim trunks have never really been designed for versatility and are mostly just for use in and out of the water. Rarely do you see men wear them to the gym or on the tracks. But Wellen changed that with its Performance Lined Swim Trunks.

Wellen combined its swim shorts and go-to active shorts to create this hybrid pair that’s perfect for all-day adventures. It is designed for use in both land and water, conveniently saving you the trouble of bringing an extra pair of shorts when you do decide to hit the gym or the mall after a dip.

Wellen’s Performance Lined Swim Trunks give you freedom to move around with ease and has a liner that supports your movements. It boasts a 4-way stretch fabric and an ultra-soft, DryWetDry Liner that’s commonly favored by elite triathletes. Its exterior is a combination of 92% recycled polyester and 8% spandex while the liner is 10% spandex and 90% polyester.

These are killer shorts that keeps you comfortable and dry with a breathable performance mesh that’s fast drying and anti-chafing. It also comes in a vintage silhouette but with a modern fit and construction so it easily doubles as a date night wear when paired with slides and a button-down shirt.

Wellen’s Performance Lined Swim Trunks let you dial the comfortable fit via an elastic waistband with a drawstring. It also has two welt pockets at the hips and an elastic bungee cord key loop at the patch back pocket. Meanwhile, a phone pocket in the right side of the lining safeguards your phone during workouts.

Images courtesy of Huckberry