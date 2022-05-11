Summer is upon us and with this comes the grueling task of having to find the ideal summer wear. If you’re not accustomed to the tropical weather, then the heat may just prompt you to stay indoors. But of course, you’d have to venture outside at some point and it’s crucial to stay comfortable while doing so. But opting for full-length pants in humid temperatures may be futile when you want to keep the sweat off. The Wellen Easy Chino is different though as it keeps you comfortable thanks to its breathable material.

As its name suggests, this pair combines the comfort and softness of sweatpants with the tailored look of chinos for a more finished, formal, and dressy look. It credits its lightweight and breezy structure to a blend of cotton and linen fabric.

It is made from 68% organic cotton which is more sustainable than conventional cotton because it produces less chemical and fewer greenhouse gasses into the air and uses less water than conventional cotton. The cotton is paired with 32% linen, which is another sustainable fiber, for breathability.

The Wellen Easy Chino is then perfect for long days in the sun or by the water. You wouldn’t mind wearing it to the beach or to a casual gathering when paired with a plaid shirt.

Moreover, it has a stretch elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring for a customized fit. Then there’s the tailored cut through the legs, the thighs, knees, and leg opening for a modern silhouette. The Wellen Easy Chino also features dual side slit pockets and a single rear welt pocket. They come in four attractive colorways including Ecru, Navy, Rojo, and Tobala Green.

Images courtesy of Huckberry