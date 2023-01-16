The Wellen Board Shaper Jacket boasts a laidback design inspired by the jackets worn by board shapers on the coast. This is a handsome casual layer that makes you look put together without sacrificing comfort.

This is a cozy jacket that looks good worn on its own and also as a layer for days when the wind is a bit chilly. It’s good for days spent out on the docks or for quick out-of-town trips. If you’re also looking for something that oozes a classic vibe that’s easy to put on and mix and match, then this here is for you.

The Wellen Board Shaper Jacket may look busy and stuffy. But this is actually comfortable to wear thanks to a breathable body made with 98* organic cotton. Then the 2% spandex gives it a bit of stretch for unrestricted movements.

Moreover, this is utility-inspired outdoor wear so it is very versatile. It not only passes as a handsome jacket for date nights but it’s fully-functional workwear too. It packs a host of pockets to store items you may need on hand. There is one chest pocket ideal for stashing your shades, glasses, card wallet, and other items.

The Wellen Board Shaper Jacket even has a pencil insert at the chest pocket for easy access to utensils or small work items. Meanwhile, side entry hand pockets double as hand warmers and storage for other EDC. Then there’s the classic button central closure that easily lets you switch from a laidback to a semi-formal look.

Images courtesy of Huckberry