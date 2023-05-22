Weber’s Lumin Electric Grill “takes urban outdoor grilling to new heights.” This griller is high on heat and big on versatility as it can cook up a feast with its many useful features.

This is an all-in-one kitchen and outdoor cooking machine that can sear, smoke, steam, boil, and even defrost. It can reach really hot temperatures of over 600°F so you get that delicious grilled sear marks and authentic grilled flavor on steak. Get that flame-kissed sear even without the flame. Steam vegetables, fish, and other meat or enjoy a smoky taste on your food by using a handful of Weber woodchips and the built-in Smoke Infusion feature together with the reversible steam pan and steaming/smoking reservoir.

Moreover, Weber’s Lumin Electric Grill can cook frozen foods, anything from nuggets, frozen shrimps, or mini pizzas, so you can skip the defrosting during grill preheat. If you want warm food for later, then this handy cooker does a wonderful job at it too just place an oven-safe dish on the cooking grate or use the Lumin Versatility Kit which is sold separately.

The good thing is you don’t need a lot of space in your kitchen or even in your backyard. Weber’s Lumin Electric Grill is collapsible so it makes for an easy setup or storage. It boasts a 242-square-inch cooking area and comes with porcelain-enameled, cast-iron cooking grates. It weighs 36.5 lbs. and measures 25.50″ H x 25.50″ W x 21.00″ D with the lid opened and 12.00″ H x 26.00″ W x 19.00″ D with the lid closed. You can also convert the Lumin grill’s surface into a griddle so you can whip up pancakes and eggs.

