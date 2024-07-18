There are days when we resort to munching on ice to cool us down on a hot day. Normally, we turn to the easily accessible ice cubes in our fridge. But they can be a struggle to break and we end up with a less than satisfying experience. But the GE Profile Opal 2.0 XL makes it pleasurable with its chewable, crunchable, airy, and flavorful nugget ice made from compacted ice flakes.

This countertop machine holds up to 48 ounces of crunchable nugget ice. It produces 38 pounds of ice daily and in as fast as 10 minutes or less. So you never run out whether you’re making shakes, crunching on some, or serving up delicious icy treats.

The GE Profile Opal 2.0 XL eliminates the need for an outside water source with its added 1 galloon water tank. Much like espresso machines, the tank is removable for easy refills. Plus, an innovative design prevents ice clumping and leaks by recirculating melted ice to the reservoir.

This modern ice maker even offers smart controls via its integrated WiFi and SmartHQ app that allows device monitoring and scheduling of when you want fresh ice produced. The app also informs of new software updates and has voice control capabilities through Alexa and Google.

Meanwhile, an LED display illuminates and goes dark when the machine is at work and at rest, respectively. Outside of the app controls, the GE Profile Opal 2.0 XL is also operable via its touchscreen display. When it’s time to clean, this machine boasts an advance cleaning system that helps sanitize and descale when used regularly. This way, keeping the ice tasting fresh every time and prolonging the lifetime of the machine.

Images courtesy of GE Appliances