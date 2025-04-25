The Baratza Encore ESP Pro is an upgraded version of its predecessor, the Baratza Encore. It comes with some professional technological upgrades to enhance its user-friendliness, precision, and overall performance.

Aesthetic-wise, it maintains the OG’s minimalist look and compact footprint. It also retains some of its predecessor’s much-loved features including the Baratza M2 precision steel burrs, lauded for providing consistent grinds every time.

But the pro version ditches the plastic housing. Instead, the precision grind adjustment mechanism and the exterior housing now comes in heavy-duty, anodized, die-cast metal. Moreover, the Baratza Encore ESP Pro include a new step-less grind adjustment mechanism, which allows an amazing 2.2 microns of vertical burr movement per degree of adjustment rotation.

There is also a new pair of operational modes: Single Dose Mode and Timer Mode. The single dose mode lets you fill the grinder with your pre-measured beans and it automatically stops when the final bean is grounded. Meanwhile, the second mode is hopper-centric and features a dosing accuracy to a tenth of a second.

Moreover, the Baratza Encore ESP Pro packs a new icon-generating tech that reduces latent static in the beans. This way, it reduces mess and prevents the grounds from sticking to the grinder. Other add-ons include LED downlights to illuminate key areas during operation, a 54/58mm espresso Dosing Cup, a Single Dose Hopper, and a cleaning brush. Best of all, it comes with Baratza’s “Don’t Dump It, Fix It” program. If something goes wrong with the grinder, it either gets fixed or replaced.

