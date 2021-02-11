Now that most of us are stuck at home once again, it’s time to looks for activities that involve some fresh air. However, nobody ever said that you can’t enjoy a good barbecue just because it’s freezing outside. With some minor adjustments to the cooking process, it is possible. Moreover, the right equipment — such as the Genesis II SX-335 from Weber – can make the process even more enjoyable.

Unless you’re crazy enough to grill some grub in a snowstorm, it should be an enjoyable experience. The warmth from flames and the mouth-watering aroma of your meals should be enough to help you forget its winter. The Genesis II SX-335 is just one of the many smart grills from Weber’s latest catalog.

The wireless connectivity the ships with every model lets you relax while the sensors keep a close watch on your food. The digital thermometers will automatically notify you when it’s ready to dig in. Users can set the time, temperature, and even monitor the fuel level of the Genesis II SX-335.

This premium freestanding gas grill measures 47 inches high, 59 inches wide, and 31 inches thick with the lid closed. You have three stainless-steel burners rated at 39,000 BTU, a sear zone at 9,000 BTU and a side burner at 12,000 BTU. You’re getting 669 square inches of cooking space including the warming rack and stainless-steel flavorizer bars underneath.

For excellent heat retention, the cooking grates are fashioned from 7-mm diameter solid stainless-steel rods. The two side tables are perfect for food preparation, while the built-in cabinet is perfect for storing your grilling gear. Aside from its smart connectivity, the Genesis II SX-335 also boasts LED lighting for the control knobs and handle.

Images courtesy of Weber