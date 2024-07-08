Do you spend a lot of time in the kitchen? If so, is it for eating/snacking or preparing meals for loved ones? As much as we love to stuff our mouths with delicious food, some of us prefer to be the ones behind these sumptuous dishes. Like a noble warrior with a legendary weapon, culinary enthusiasts also require a proper tool for their quest. A fine blade like the Okugai should be up to the task.

Almost everybody agrees that Japanese craftsmanship is synonymous with exceptional quality, durability, and performance. Hence, kitchen knives supplied by master artisans are held in high regard by professionals. Given most of us here know a thing or two about cooking, we were eager to try out the sample sent over by Sakuto Knives.

There are several models under the Okugai series and you can order it as a set or just a standalone blade. We picked the 8″ chef knife for its versatility over the rest in the collection. The features a mesmerizing pattern created during the forging process of Damascus steel. Furthermore, it comes with a stunning abalone handle.

Given the mollusks in question develop unique bold and iridescent shades on their nacre, no two examples will ever have matching aesthetics. This means the Okugai we received is practically a one-off by definition. Meanwhile, It feels ergonomic to hold as the contours enhance our grip while it’s in use.

The metal is remarkably durable and will retain an edge longer than others. According to Sakuto Knives, “Not all blades are equally made, equally durable, and equally high in its capacity. Damascus Blades are guaranteed to give you a satisfactory blade performance.” The rigorous processes every Okugai undergoes from start to finish ensure it will last a lifetime with proper care.

Apart from the 8″ chef knife, the Okugai Damascus steel kitchen knife with abalone handle is also available as a 7.5″ cleaver knife, 7″ santoku knife, 7″ nakiri knife, 7″ bread knife, 6″ boning knife, 5″ utility knife, 5″ steak knife, and 4″ fruit knife. Sakuto Knives has a comprehensive lineup to choose from so make sure to check out their official store.

Images courtesy of Sakuto Knives