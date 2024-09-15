If you’re a coffee lover then you’d notice that freshly ground coffee beans make the best tasting brew than those from pre-grounded beans. Even vacuum-sealed grounds lose the moisture present in the oils of coffee beans. The oils give the brew its distinct flavor and aroma. The ground size also makes or break a great tasting cup and with the various brewing methods available, it’s best to invest in a coffee grinder that lets you choose the size for your preferred brew. The Grinista Coffee Grinder, for one, offers 48 coarseness levels and a consistent output every time.

It packs a 64mm professional flat burr that offers full range grinding capability, eliminating the need for multiple grinders. It caters to different brewing methods, including drip, coffee press, espresso, Moka Pot, and Pour Over. Its sleek and minimalist design incorporates several features that make it an all-in-one grinder.

The Grinista Coffee Grinder has a sealed container to keep coffee fresh, offers precise dosing, and has a compact hopper for easy switching in between beans. The hopper has a 40g capacity, which is enough for 3-4 cups of coffee.

Likewise, this machine lets you choose the grind size with its stepless dial and the grinding speed from 600 to 1800 RPM. It even comes with its own scale which is handy for making espresso.

Moreover, an automated fines knocker shakes off coffee residue from the burrs and grinding chute. This way, minimizing leftover grounds that could only up in the waste. The vertical grinding chute of the Grinista Coffee Grinder results in a smooth coffee flow with a reduced leftover residue.

