Ninja is taking it outdoors with the Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker. Now everyone can be a pitmaster with this superb product, that not only grills and smokes. It also bakes, roasts, dehydrates, air fries, and broils.

This 7-in-1 cooker gets rid of the messy and dirty charcoal and does not use gas or flames. Instead, it has a smoker box that uses 1/2 cup of natural wood pellets to get the same char and searing you would from using charcoal. It gives real smoky flavors that you can see and taste regardless of the cooking function and despite it being powered by electricity.

This convenience, along with being portable and weather resistant, makes the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker ideal for use anywhere be it in the backyard, the patio, campsites, balconies, and other safe open spaces with a power source. This cooker runs on a 1760W electric power and comes with a 1.6m power cord.

It can cook up a feast, making it a great party essential. To give you a rough idea, this machine can grill six steaks or 30 hotdogs, or air fry up to 3lbs of chicken wings, and BBQ smoke a 9lbs whole brisket. It does the cooking so effortlessly and efficiently.

In the box, the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker comes with two blends of 100% real hardwood Ninja Woodfire Pellets that will pair great with anything you make, namely the Ninja Woodfire Pellets Robust Blend and All-Purpose Blend Starter Packs. It also has a 141-square-inch nonstick grill grate, a crisper basket, a pellet scoop, and a Quick Start Guide with 15 recipes.

