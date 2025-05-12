Industrial designer Seung Keun Kim designed the Fuse Blender for convenience for on-the-go smoothie lovers. Its sculptural form seamlessly offers modern controls and an elegant aesthetic, transforming the smoothie-making experience into a sensory experience. It combines functionality, portability, and style with a pitcher that fits vehicle cup holders so you can blend and go.

At its core is a brushless motor that connects effortlessly to the magnetic coupler built into the blade’s base. This eliminates the need for traditional mechanical locking components, ensuring easy attachment and detachment of the pitcher without aligning grooves or tabs. Likewise, this method offers 360-degree placement of the pitcher. You can attach it in any direction for a faster, more fluid user experience.

Fuse packs a high-torque blender that can easily crush frozen ingredients yet operates quietly, making it perfect for early morning use. A tactile button powers the machine on or off, while an indented curved touch interface holds the swipe controls with LED indicators. Users swipe across to choose the desired speed or tap preset icons for intuitive control.

Users can also save their chosen blending speed as a preset by tapping the smart icon on the left for quicker preparation in the future. The blender runs for a minute and automatically stops once the process is complete.

Fuse also offers an ergonomic grip. Its integrated side cutouts serve as handles that are comfortable to hold with one or two hands, even with a full pitcher. Moreover, the lid mirrors the angular, faceted geometry of the main base. This creates visual harmony and offers a secure grip during opening and closing.

Images courtesy of Seung Keun Kim/New York Product Design Awards