Weber’s 2026 lineup of smart outdoor cooking equipment includes the 22″ Performer Premium Smart Charcoal Grill. A reinvention of the beloved 1990 Performer charcoal grill, it boasts cutting-edge engineering, sleek design updates, and smart technology.

The smart features put you in charge of charcoal cooking like never before. This upgrade has an LCD Wi-Fi Enabled Controller that regulates temperature by controlling the airflow into the coals. It lets you reach, hold, and adjust temperature through a digital fan that blows air into the coals and regulates the heat.

Air circulates around food for even browning and crisping, making this griller ideal for long cooks or overnight smoking. Moreover, the Weber 22″ Performer Premium Smart Charcoal Grill simultaneously starts up fire and preheats using the Rapidfire Assist mode that stokes coals after you light a fire starter.

You can remotely control the griller and monitor the cooking progress via the WEBER CONNECT companion app. The app also offers step-by-step cooking guides and a library of recipes. The griller also has two built-in probe ports to monitor the food temperature and one food probe. It comes with a WEBER WORKS side table and side rail for drop in and snap on accessories, plus two wheels for easy mobility.

The Weber 22″ Performer Premium Smart Charcoal Grill comes in a scratch and rust-resistant porcelain-enameled finish. It offers a One-Touch cleaning system for easy and quick ash removal. Other features include a durable, hinged cooking grate that flips up on either side so you can easily add fuel and the Tuck-Away lid holder to nest the lid against the side of the bowl.

Images courtesy of Weber