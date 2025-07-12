Water From Air is a portable device that produces potable water from the atmosphere using advanced material technology. Designed by Louisa Graupe and Julika Schwarz, it addresses the increasing demand for clean and safe drinking water in many regions of the world.

It operates passively unlike most of its kind that runs on batteries or electricity. Instead, it uses the innovative Metal-Organic Frameworks or MOFs. MOFs act like a super sponge with tiny holes that absorb water vapor from the air regardless of the humidity level.

To operate Water from Air, simply open the lid for about an hour to let the MOFs do its job. Then close the lid to trap the collected water vapor. This process also traps heat inside, which activates condensation that extract water. A valve allows the collected water to flow down into the main chamber and down to the spout, ready to drink.

Now, you wonder, is the water even clean? There are filters inside the device. Well, the warm air inside the vessel actually results in distilled water, so yes, it is free from most pollutants and safe to drink. Unfortunately, this is still a prototype but the designers hope to bring it to real-world applications through a compact, scalable, and energy-independent form.

Most of its parts are 3D printed, making it sustainable. This prototype of Water from Air is designed for household use and produces approximately six liters of water daily. The amount is enough for a small family, but it is scalable for larger demands.

Images courtesy of Julika Schwarz/LinkedIn