Matty Matheson, chef, actor, musician, and entrepreneur, teamed up with Gozney for a limited-edition orange colorway of the Tread pizza oven in a bright orange colorway aptly labeled Matty. The design highlights the actor’s bright and outsized personality with cartoonish doodles around its surface.

But it retains most of the oven’s wonderful features, including its functional versatility, portability, and efficiency. Aside from 12″ pizza, it can bake bread, pasta, meals in cast-iron pans and more at high temperatures. It does so using propane, which allows the oven to heat up fast in as little as 15 minutes.

Yet, it also cools down quickly in 20 minutes to avoid overheating and allow for quick baking turnaround. The Gozney x Matty Matheson Tread Oven features a revolutionary lateral gas burner that re-creates a traditional wood-fired flame. Its interface offers an intuitive control with adjustable temperatures up to 950F/500C.

Similar to previous releases in different colorways, it is also hyper-portable and packable. It is easy to carry and pack with the roof rack handles and polymer dock, and lightweight enough for one-handed carry.

Yet, the Gozney x Matty Matheson Tread Oven is ultra-rugged for outdoor use.It boasts an aluminum and steel construction paired with removable cordierite cooking stone for durability. It pairs seamlessly with the Venture Stand so you can create an outdoor kitchen anywhere.

Plus, it has an attachable cutting board. You can bake pizza and enjoy high-temperature cooking in places you never thought possible. The Gozney x Matty Matheson Tread oven is available on its own or with a bundle, which include a Venture Placement Peel and Tread Venture Stand.

Images courtesy of Gozney