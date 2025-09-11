Emergencies like a flat tire are bound to happen on the road the least you expect it. Hence, it’s always best to have your emergency kit ready. The ROAD MATE serves as an all-in-one solution to quick car fixes, maintenance, and overall driving convenience.

Its modular design lets you swap tool attachments in seconds. It employs an intuitive twist-lock technology for a tool-free module assembly. It has a jump starter, a tire inflator, and an IPX3-rated weatherproof work light for worst-case scenarios like a dead battery. The jump starter works in as fast as ten seconds, while the tire inflator can raise the pressure from 30 PSI to 36 PSI in two minutes with pressure preset available for instant action. The inflator comes with a Tire Nozzle, Short Air Nozzle, Long Air Nozzle, and Ball Needle Air Nozzle.

Meanwhile, the flashlight blasts 800 lumens and good for 20 hours. It also offers WHITE LIGHT, RED LIGHT, BLUE LIGHT, and SOS LIGHT to suit any lighting situation. ROAD MATE also has maintenance tools like a pressure washer, vacuum cleaner, and foam cannon.

The pressure washer blasts 200 PSI of pressure and a precise flow rate of 1.0 gallon per minute (4.0L/min) with six adjustable spray angles to target various dirt and grime. Then the powerful vacuum cleaner easily sucks dust, crumbs, and debris in seconds and features a dual-filter system with a metal mesh filter and a HEPA filter.

ROAD MATE keeps you connected and entertained with the included Hi-Fi speaker, 15W wireless charger, and power bank. Each module connects to the rechargeable 15000 mAh battery, which doubles as a power bank, through precision metal contacts to ensure reliable power transfer. A portable hard case provides protection for all parts.

Images courtesy of Magpie Tech