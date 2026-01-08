Camping out in the great outdoors isn’t everyone’s idea of fun and relaxation. Especially when it involves unpredictable weather conditions and sheltering in a cramped tent with other people. However, the Alphago Cube tent might change anyone’s mind. This isn’t your typical camping tent, as it extends to give you a sprawling glamping experience.

South African brand Alphago launched the tent as a rugged and spacious solution for outdoor adventurers to integrate into their camping gear. It sets up effortlessly fast with an air tube frame that inflates at the push of a button in just four minutes. Its design focuses on immediate relaxation, rather than the complexities of setting up camp using poles.

Amazingly, The Cube tent extends to give you a generous living space by zipping it to other Cube tents. This modularity offers the creative freedom to build a shelter with dedicated spaces for sleeping or dining. It’s not limited to camping grounds, and doubles as an additional dwelling unit set up in your backyard or garden. It can easily convert into an office or exercise room.

Moreover, it features a comfortable interior layout with a high ceiling and a breezier form factor. It boasts a 6.6-foot (2m) height and features four oversized porthole windows. Likewise, it spans an impressive 2.5m wide and 3m deep (8.2 x 9.8 ft), with a floor area of 7.5 square meters (81 sq ft). With its vast interior, it can accommodate an inflatable bed and a table.

Alphago envisions The Cube as an open-air cabana-style tent with all the windows and doors wide open to invite natural light and ventilation. It’s very wide and spacious that it can easily and comfortably fit four adults.

Images courtesy of Alphago