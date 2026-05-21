Those cheap, disposable lighters won’t suffice during adventures in harsh weather conditions. You might die of hypothermia before you can build a fire. Not Radlight, which boasts a sealed fuel system and stronger ignition designed to work in wind, cold, and wet conditions.

You can say that this lighter is “built for the elements.” Hence, it is obviously larger than any of its kind. It features a hardwearing, oversized shell for in-field durability and reliability. It boasts an aluminum body, a stainless steel insert, and tool steel flint that can withstand use and abuse.

Moreover, Radlight features a large flint wheel for ease of use, whether or not you’re wearing gloves. The wheel is readily accessible and comfortable to use, unlike those small ones that can be tricky to operate, especially if you have large hands. Another obvious upgrade to the traditional lighter design is the flame assembly. The spark wheel is directly under the lighter hood, with the latter positioned perpendicular to the lighter handle. This way, the flame sparks upward and away from your thumb when you hold the lighter sideways.

Best of all, the flame is self-sustaining. This means you can let go of the gas valve once ignited and keep your fingers at a safe distance from the hot lighter head. This way, you can also aim the flame where you want it and not get accidentally burned. Moreover, the flip-top rotates open and pulls back further to extend the lighter’s body. The same top also flips around, and cases the flame assembly for safe storage.

Radlight is IP68 waterproof and features a 3D conical hole that deflects strong wind to protect the flame. It holds 30% more refillable naptha fuel, which ignites even in the harshest cold (-40C/ -40F).

Images courtesy of Radlight