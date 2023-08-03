We are currently at a point in time wherein sustainable systems are due to become mainstream in the next couple of years. Meanwhile, after what seemed like an overdrawn waiting game, Tesla is finally delivering the first few units of the highly anticipated Cybertruck. As the hype continues, a startup unveils an emission-free two-wheeler dubbed the CYBER!

There’s no question that U.K.-based WAU knows exactly where to draw inspiration for its sleek new e-bike. The name speaks for itself in addition to the striking geometric design elements prominently on display here. The company name is an acronym for “We Are Underdogs” yet their green platform is anything but.

For starters, the CYBER is available in three trim packages. Not to worry, because all sport the distinct aggressive styling sure to draw attention wherever you go. The entry-level variant is powered by a 250W mid-drive motor to push it up to 15.5 mph. These are modest numbers, but remarkable, nonetheless.

If buyers want more, they can always opt for the mid-tier configuration, good for 750 watts and a peak speed of 28 mph. Finally, the flagship unit endows the CYBER with a 5,000W mid-drive motor that maxes out at 55 mph. The trio are all outfitted with a 10-speed Shimano gear set.

Interestingly, the range-topping setup ships with footpegs instead of pedals. Furthermore, reports point out riders are required to have a special license to operate the e-bike. However, keep in mind that all-electric mileage dips as output scales up. For reference, the standard CYBER is rated at 200 miles, while the premium version can only do 60 miles. WAU plans to ship these out early in 2024.

Images courtesy of WAU