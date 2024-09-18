Do you still take notes the traditional way? While most of us still do, others now leverage cutting-edge technology to streamline the process for personal convenience. Depending on the situation, we can take photos or record audio to access the information later. Another intuitive solution is the NotePin by PLAUD — a “wearable AI memory capsule.”

As advanced artificial intelligence platforms gradually become mainstream. It won’t be long before all electronic gadgets incorporate proprietary systems or license them from third-party providers. Firstly, what this device brings to the table is exceptional portability. The pill-shape form factor makes it possible to wear it like a fitness tracker, pendant, pin, or clip.

It’s discrete enough to blend with your wardrobe for easy access whenever the user needs to capture audio. PLAUD says the NotePin supports more than 59 languages and can differentiate between each speaker. It can also automatically compile transcriptions into paragraphs for a cohesive presentation and easier reading.

To keep it future-proof, owners can pick their preferred large language model (LLM). Currently, the NotePin is compatible with GPT-40 or Claude 3.5 Sonnet. The manufacturer intends to keep the software ecosystem open. It’s a beneficial move in case better language generation computational models become available in the future.

The PLAUD companion app or website allows NotePin users to access all of their recordings, summaries, and transcripts online. The secure cloud service includes unlimited storage. As of our writing, more features are still in the development phase but will roll out in future updates. A full charge lasts up to 20 hours of continuous recording and up to 40 days on standby.

Images courtesy of PLAUD