These days, flagship smartphones don’t really offer much when it comes to unique features. Except for foldable models, most premium handsets just take the same candy bar form factor slap on the latest silicon, boost RAM, and increase internal storage. It somehow makes us miss the glory days of Nokia and its rivals, but a concept called the InkPhone Duo is fascinating.

At a glance, it looks like your average entry-level or mid-range smartphone. It touts rounded corners and sizeable bezels. It’s also slightly thicker than whatever is on the market right now. However, the YouTube channel @kiijii3313 (Kii Jii) shares a video that details what this device does differently.

To be honest, once you get past the minimalist presentation and aesthetics, the InkPhone Duo seems like another niche product. The designer combines two modern display technologies: OLED and E-Ink. With the help of a sliding mechanism, both are mounted back-to-back.

There are no specifications to talk about, but the idea is simple enough to grasp. Users can dynamically switch between the two panels. Since there is nothing to indicate if it requires a button press to transition from one screen to the other, the smartphone could rely on sensors to trigger the shift.

We’re assuming it runs on a proprietary operating system or maybe just a custom version of Android. To take photos, you need to slide the InkPhone Duo sideways. This action exposes the front-facing selfie camera and the dual primary cameras with an LED flash module. Perhaps the folks behind this need to refine the concept some more.

Images courtesy of Kii Jii