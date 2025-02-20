The iPhone SE series was supposed to be a budget-friendly option for people who want a smartphone with nifty conveniences brought by iOS. However, market surveys show most folks skip it entirely for the entry-level variants of whatever generation was recently released. Perhaps in a bid to rebrand, the company calls its latest model the iPhone 16e.

Removing the “SE” moniker is a clever attempt to disassociate the new device from its past failures. Instead, it completely reintroduces what might be its standard lineup moving forward. The iPhone Pro/Pro Max remains the flagship, while the iPhone e becomes the de facto starter-grade handset.

From a design perspective, the iPhone 16e retains a distinctive flat frame with curved edges. No titanium here as it relies on lightweight yet durable aluminum. You can also notice the Face ID front-facing camera system follows the older design wherein the notch is connected to the slightly thicker bezels.

This means users don’t have access to the Dynamic Island gimmick of the higher-tier models. Running iOS 18 out of the box, Apple is outfitting the smartphone with its A18 chipset. Everything runs buttery smooth on its 6.1″ Super Retina XDR OLED panel with Ceramic Shield protection. Overall, the construction is rated at IP68 to withstand splashes and dust.

Another cosmetic feature to help you spot the iPhone 16e is the single 48 MP wide-angle camera. Strangely enough, Apple calls it a “2-in-1” system to likely leverage its functions over the number of sensors. The press release does point out that its primary shooter comes with a 2X telephoto capability. Lastly, this unit ships with the intuitive Action button.

Images courtesy of Apple