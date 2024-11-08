With Huawei still out of the picture due to the ongoing trade ban, other Chinese Android OEMs are now in a favorable position to compete against tech titans Apple and Samsung. For years Xiaomi has been releasing stellar flagship units, but some don’t make it to international markets. However, the Mi 15 Pro might be an exception as it promises the “best in-hand feel” and high-end specifications.

For years, tech industry pundits have been criticizing Apple for sticking with a flat display while its rivals are sporting aggressively curved panels. To the surprise of many, most premium and mid-range Android models are now gradually ditching the curves. It’s great to see Xiaomi follow the trend with the Mi 15 Pro’s 6.73″ LTPO AMOLED’s shatterproof glass.

The handset is also rocking a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (SM8750-AB). RAM sizes range from 12 GB to 16 GB, and internal storage starts at 256 GB and peaks at 1 TB (USF 4.0). No titanium here as the frame uses aluminum. Standard colors include White, Green, and Gray. A special Liquid Silver Edition is likewise available with a mesmerizing back panel texture.

According to the manufacturer, “The telephoto lens shares the same Sony IMX858 sensor as Xiaomi 14 Ultra. It features a periscope structure with an effective focal length of 120mm, delivering powerful zoom and intense image capabilities. It achieves 10x lossless zoom using high-pixel readout mode, extending focal range to 240mm.”

For primary photography, Xiaomi partners with LEICA once again for the lenses of its three shooters. Its ceramic camera deco module holds a 50-megapixel wide-angle, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle. Elsewhere, a front-facing 32-megapixel wide-angle unit handles video calls and selfies.

