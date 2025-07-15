These days you don’t have to go to the spa for a sauna experience as there are portable or sauna units you can easily integrate into your backyard or even set up inside your home. SaunaBox’s SOLARA , for one, fits compact spaces and serves as your personal infrared sauna sanctuary.

Its plug-and-play design sets up fast in under 30 minutes without tools or technical knowledge. It comes pre-assembled into four main panels: front, back, and two side wall. These panels have pre-installed locking clips so they snap easily into place. It has a reflective glass door for privacy but you can see the outside from the inside.

The SOLARA sauna requires no ventilation or special installation as it comes with adjustable airflow. But it needs to plug to a standard electrical outlet. It’s a one-person sauna that measures approximately 35″ W x 37″ D x 63″ H and weighs 78.02kg when assembled. It’s crafted for strength, beauty, and longevity from 100% Canadian Hemlock and offers full-spectrum heat and medical-grade red light therapy for deep relaxation, better sleep, and detoxification. It also helps with cellular regeneration, sin health, and muscle recovery.

This sauna emits a safe and ultra-low EMF infrared that can heat up the box to 150º F. It also has a red light wave length of 660nm + 850nm and NIR, MIR, and FIR (near, mid, and far-infrared). Moreover, the design has a built-in Bluetooth connectivity so you can stream music, meditations, or listen to podcasts while inside.

SaunaBox’s SOLARA is designed for small apartments or houses, home gyms, or wellness corners. It easily transforms your space into a sanctuary of relaxation and recovery.

Images courtesy of SaunaBox