We recently brought you a guide looking at the toughest watches for men. These tactical watches offer exceptional functionality for hiking and outdoor pursuits – but what when you need an all-round watch to combine everyday living? One that will make sure you arrive on time for first dates, turn heads as you unload it from the cuff of your sweater on the subway and one that will give a professional appearance in the boardroom.

You may think getting style and functionality rolled into one everyday watch would be hard to find, but sometimes even smart Men’s Gear readers can be wrong. We have hunted down some of the best and affordable watches for men currently out there and astonishingly we found 50 awesome options. The researchers had no excuse to be late to work this week.

Read on to learn about the best men’s watches under 100 dollars or under 500 dollars.

Top Picks