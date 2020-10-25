Subscribe
Best 50 Watches Under $100

We recently brought you a guide looking at the toughest watches for men. These tactical watches offer exceptional functionality for hiking and outdoor pursuits – but what when you need an all-round watch to combine everyday living? One that will make sure you arrive on time for first dates, turn heads as you unload it from the cuff of your sweater on the subway and one that will give a professional appearance in the boardroom.

You may think getting style and functionality rolled into one everyday watch would be hard to find, but sometimes even smart Men’s Gear readers can be wrong. We have hunted down some of the best and affordable watches for men currently out there and astonishingly we found 50 awesome options. The researchers had no excuse to be late to work this week.

Read on to learn about the best men’s watches under 100 dollars or under 500 dollars.

BEST WATCHES UNDER $100

1

Michael Kors Men’s Watch

The first of our men’s watches under 100 dollars takes us to the renowned name of Michael Kors. These guys know how to make stylish watches and they’ve pulled it out of the bag with this cool design. It is a member of the Japanese Quartz movement and is simplistic in its carbon-effect and all-black design. One of the standout features of the watch is that it is suitable for swimming.

Whether you’re swimming in a lake on your summer vacation or swimming amongst the pedestrian traffic, this affordable men’s watch will keep your style game razor sharp.

Specs

  • Water Rating 50m
  • Warranty Two years
  • Strap Material Stain steel
  • Case Diameter 44mm
  • Type Analogue
2

MVMT Minimalist Men’s Watch

Another minimalist men’s watch that is an absolute steal is this creation from MVMT. Their design wizards have produced one of the most stylish watches on the market. The large face is held together by a smooth leather strap. The color option featured here offers a continuation of this color, but you can get the same watch with contrasting face and strap shades.

Choose this men’s watch if you want to make the guys jealous and impress the ladies! Hit the link below for more information.

Specs

  • Water Rating N/A
  • Warranty N/A
  • Strap Material Leather
  • Case Diameter 45mm
  • Type Analogue
3

Fossil Men’s Watch

If minimalism isn’t your style and you like a watch with brute force and rugged appeal, you may just want to get your hands on this Fossil watch. It is bulky like a small tank on your wrist and offers wearers a number of useful features. These include three dials, date and time display and a stopwatch – all wrapped in a stainless-steel shield.

We recommend this beast of a watch to men who like to fix cars, climb mountains and eat steaks. It’s tough but are you tough enough to wear it?

Specs

  • Water Rating 50m
  • Warranty N/A
  • Strap Material Stainless Steel
  • Case Diameter 50mm
  • Type Analogue
4

Armani Exchange Men’s Watch

If the first couple of men’s watches under 100 dollars were too minimalist and the last was too bulky, this Armani Exchange watch for men may strike the perfect balance. This watch resembles a minimalist design but is equipped with a stainless-steel shell and some rugged aspects. It’s also suitable for swimming and comes in a choice of six awesome colors.

Men who dwell offices on weekdays and go surfing on the weekends will appreciate this piece of fine craftsmanship.

Specs

  • Water Rating 50m
  • Warranty N/A
  • Strap Material Leather
  • Case Diameter 46mm
  • Type Analogue
5

Diesel Men’s Watch (Black)

Most of us have rocked a pair of Diesel jeans, but now you can dress your wrist with the same exceptional level of style. This water-resistant watch makes showering effortless and boasts a mineral crystal face which is tough and eye-catching, especially with the deep multi-toned red colors of the watch’s face. All its components are secured together with a genuine leather strap that is super comfortable.

The Men’s gear researchers included this pick because it is another of the men’s watches under 100 dollars without compromising on quality.

Specs

  • Water Rating 30m
  • Warranty N/A
  • Strap Material Stainless steel
  • Case Diameter 46mm
  • Type Analogue
6

Skagen Casual Men’s Watch

The simplistic design and rose gold tones of this watch’s hands is enough to turn head when heading to work or wandering the office hallways. Skagen has crafted one of the most stylish men’s watches under 100 dollars. With this on your wrist, you can be sure of making the best first impression – every time. The good news for Skagen fans is that the genuine leather strap can be replaced by any other of Skagen’s straps.

The even better news is that this men’s watch can be picked up in one of five color options, making it a must-have for any man.

Specs

  • Water Rating 50m
  • Warranty N/A
  • Strap Material Leather
  • Case Diameter 40mm
  • Type Analogue
7

Adidas Men’s Watch

Adidas may be known for their sporting goods, but this watch is not for the playing field. Rather it is made for everyday use, from first dates to walking the family dog. Keep it in the locker room because you won’t want it to get damaged. Not that damaging it will be easy due to its hardened mineral face. Notably, this watch is also one of the most water-resistant and can be used to depths of 100 meters!

For sporty men who want an everyday watch, consider this Adidas watch available in eight different color options!

Specs

  • Water Rating 100m
  • Warranty N/A
  • Strap Material Stainless steel
  • Case Diameter 38mm
  • Type Analogue
8

Emporio Armani Men’s Watch

Move over smartwatches, timeless classic watches are still in and this Emporio Armani watch proves it. It has a slightly smaller face but just as durable with hardened crystals to prevent scratches and minor damage. The brown leather strap is elegant, gentlemanly and contrasts with the white face exceptionally well.

This watch is more than an accessory and one of the excellent men’s watches under 100 dollars. Learn more by hitting our product link just below.

Specs

  • Water Rating 50m
  • Warranty N/A
  • Strap Material Leather
  • Case Diameter 41mm
  • Type Analogue
9

Daniel Wellington Men’s Watch

Although this Daniel Wellington watch is not one of the in-demand watches under 100 dollars, it is more than worth the extra few dollars. The watch is the height of fashion and provides an unbeatable contrast between its Italian brown leather strap, rose gold accents and black face. The only men who shouldn’t buy it are men that are looking for a watch to swim with. However, small splashes of water are okay such as showering.

So, splash out just a little and buy possibly the best watch under 500 dollars on the market? More info is available by hitting that link.

Specs

  • Water Rating 30m
  • Warranty N/A
  • Strap Material Italian Leather
  • Case Diameter 40mm
  • Type Analogue
10

Ted Baker Men’s Watch

Another option for men on the hunt for outstanding timepieces is the work by Ted Baker London. These fashion mavericks have come up with an elegant watch that oozes sophistication. The interchangeable leather strap is stain-resistant and leads to a stainless-steel frame that is rust resistant. If you want complete style and durability from your watch, you should consider this awesome watch.

Jump aboard the train to Styleville and take advantage of this cheap men’s watch. We think it would suit men who shake hands with other businessmen.

Specs

  • Water Rating 50m
  • Warranty Two years
  • Strap Material Leather
  • Case Diameter 40mm
  • Type Analogue
11

Puma Men’s Watch

If you came searching for men’s watches under 100 dollars, this Puma watch will do the trick. It’s one of the cheapest watches on our buyer guide. The dark aesthetics are contrasted with a luminous hand and rounded off nicely with a leather strap. It even comes in a sleek gift box, making it the perfect gift for Father’s Day, the groom or one of your wolfpack.

Not just a watch for style-hungry men but a watch for those who like payment protection as this watch comes with a phenomenal two-year warranty.

Specs

  • Water Rating 100m
  • Warranty Two years
  • Strap Material Leather
  • Case Diameter 45mm
  • Type Analogue
12

Superdry Men’s Watch

The Superdry Men’s Watch does more than offer exceptional value for money. Men’s watches under 100 dollars have never been better and this watch is evidence of that. Its Silicone strap makes wearing it even more comfortable than ever and its three hands are protected by a durable frame. Like the brand’s name suggests, one of the best perks when owning this watch is that it can be worn when swimming.

If you’re an outdoor adventurer or like to swim in lakes, think about this option when weighing up your options.

Specs

  • Water Rating 50m
  • Warranty N/A
  • Strap Material Silicone
  • Case Diameter 43mm
  • Type Analogue
13

Hugo Boss Casual Men’s Watch

This Hugo Boss Play watch is all about causing a disruption. Its minimalist aesthetics are demolished by large logos appearing in unorthodox positions, including upside down. The numberless face is also a talking point and makes it sleek. This sleekness is continued in the watch’s durable rubber strap. If you haven’t found the best men’s watches under 100 dollars, you certainly have now.

This is an everyday watch suited to all types of guys. Learn more about this cool watch by hitting that conveniently supplied link. You know the drill by now.

Specs

  • Water Rating 30m
  • Warranty N/A
  • Strap Material Rubber
  • Case Diameter 40mm
  • Type Analogue
14

Timex Men’s Watch

Round of applause for Times and their men’s watch under 100 dollars. This is almost a minimalist design that is smooth and sleek, but it has some additional aspects that make it more unique but just as stylish. The leather strap is given multiple piercings so you can stay cool and dry while wearing it for long periods. The face exposes onlookers to three dials and a crisscross backdrop.

Also available in an all-over black color, this watch deserves a seat around any boardroom. Which color would you choose?

Specs

  • Water Rating 30m
  • Warranty N/A
  • Strap Material Leather
  • Case Diameter 40mm
  • Type Analogue
15

Timberland Boxborough Men’s Watch

Timberland is a brand made for hikers and adventurers. So, is their watch the same? It sure is. This men’s watch under 500 dollars offers a durable and adjustable leather strap, leading to a face that includes three dials. One of those dials will inform you of the day – just in case you nearly forget about the meeting. Luminous hands and exceptional water resistance are its other talking points.

You can talk about it on the way up a mountain or on the work commute. Either way, your buddies will be jealous, even if they don’t show it.

Specs

  • Water Rating 50m
  • Warranty N/A
  • Strap Material Leather
  • Case Diameter 46mm
  • Type Analogue
16

Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Watch

This round men’s watch from Tommy Hilfiger includes some must-have features, including Arabic numerals, an outer dial and a mineral dial window for extra protection against bumps and scratches. The Silicone band adds comfort and displays the brand’s renowned logo for all to see. With an attractive two-year warranty included, why would anyone scoff at this awesome men’s watch?

Style doesn’t always wear a suit and this watch will go with your whole wardrobe. Grab your pinstripe shirt or pull on a plain white tee – everything goes.

Specs

  • Water Rating 50m
  • Warranty Two years
  • Strap Material Silicone
  • Case Diameter 46mm
  • Type Analogue
17

Ben Sherman Men’s Watch

Not many men’s watches under 100 dollars can achieve a characterful and earthy aesthetic. Yet, this Ben Sherman watch has somehow managed to pull it off and kept it affordable. The fabric material is comfortable against the skin and the large face is encased in tough stainless steel. It’s another model that comes with a gift box too. Consider this one of you are looking to buy your best bud a great present.

Specs

  • Water Rating 30m
  • Warranty N/A
  • Strap Material Fabric
  • Case Diameter 41mm
  • Type Analogue
18

Nixon Men’s Watch

Nixon has been keeping us on time for years, avoiding run-ins with the boss and stopped us being late for hot dates. This Nixon watch is no different and one of the best men’s watches under 100 dollars. This particular design is made with a gunmetal aesthetic that suggests an industrial effect. However, this is offset with awesome orange and slate tints that make it one of the stylish watches you can get your wrist on. Discover more of its features by taking a digital hop skip and jump to the seller.

Specs

  • Water Rating 100m
  • Warranty N/A
  • Strap Material Stainless steel
  • Case Diameter 37mm
  • Type Analogue
19

Seiko Solar Men’s Watch

The breathable nylon strap and stainless-steel case on this option does not do it justice. The watch is a bit special because it gets its energy from the sun. That’s right, this is a solar-powered watch and once charged it will last for around ten months. It even offers a whopping 100 meters of water resistance.

For men who like to look good, go on adventures and do their bit for the planet, there is only one choice on this guide – and the Seiko watch is it!

Specs

  • Water Rating 100m
  • Warranty N/A
  • Strap Material Nylon
  • Case Diameter 43mm
  • Type Analogue
20

Casio G-Shock Stealth Watch

Casio’s line of G-Shock watches were built for men who played with tanks as a kid, climbed trees and adventured in the outdoors. Men who still do these things are urged to buy this monster of a watch. It is robust, durable and looks mean. 

This watch is water resistant up to 200 meters, includes a stopwatch, backlight for evening outdoor use and a stopwatch. This watch was made for the great outdoors, were you?

Specs

  • Water Rating 200m
  • Warranty N/A
  • Strap Material Rubber
  • Case Diameter 51mm
  • Type Analogue
21

Hugo Boss Quartz Men’s Watch

Another Hugo Boss watch that was on our radar is this one. It’s part of the men’s watches under 100 dollars club making it outstanding value for cash. The two best features on this model are the oversized face, measuring in at 47mm and an impressive water rating of 50 meters. Not to forget mineral crystals that keep it looking like new for a long time. Buy it now by taking a look at the link underneath!

Specs

  • Water Rating 50m
  • Warranty Two years
  • Strap Material Stainless steel
  • Case Diameter 47mm
  • Type Analogue
22

Adam Gallagher Men’s Watch

This Adam Gallagher watch was a prize winner among the Men’s Gear staff and that’s not just because of its formidable quality. The timekeeping of this product is immense. With Quartz analog, you can be sure to make every second count and never arrive a second late. To top it off, this men’s watch under 100 dollars is manufactured with tough German glass, making it protected against the everyday bumps on commuter subways.

If you don’t need a watch to swim or bathe with, there is a good chance that you have been looking for this cheap men’s watch.

Specs

  • Water Rating 30m
  • Warranty N/A
  • Strap Material Leather
  • Case Diameter 43mm
  • Type Analogue
23

Casio Digital Watch

Not every man is on the hunt for an analog watch, which is why we have also included this affordable digital watch for men. When it comes to functionality, this design boasts exceptional accuracy over time, which is necessary when the battery usually lasts seven years. It even has a cool backlight to help you consult the time in low-light conditions.

Say no to ordinary watches and say yes to this awesome digital watch. It’s perfect for any man on the move and tackling everyday life!

Specs

  • Water Rating N/A
  • Warranty N/A
  • Strap Material Stainless steel
  • Case Diameter 36.3mm
  • Type Digital
24

Nixon Watch for Men

If the previous Nixon watch did not do it for you then how about this more classical creation. Nixon’s watch is made with a genuine leather strap and has a jaw-dropping 100-meter water rating. This brown leather is then contrasted with a gunmetal face – although other color options are available.

If you fancy yourself as a bit of James Bond, this Nixon watch will be right up your street. It’s detailed, stylish and it could be yours. See the 25 and more other color options by hitting our link below.

Specs

  • Water Rating 100m
  • Warranty N/A
  • Strap Material Leather
  • Case Diameter 40mm
  • Type Analogue
25

Bulova Men’s Watch

The Bulova Men’s Watch is one of the latest to join the club of men’s watches under 100 dollars. If these leather straps are not to your taste and you prefer stainless-steel links, then this design may be for you. The black dial face and silver hands match with the aforementioned steel strap. There is even a date window for the days you forget your coffee. This is a watch for men of any age. Young wolves to older gents will enjoy this fantastic timepiece.

Specs

  • Water Rating 30m
  • Warranty Three years
  • Strap Material Stainless steel
  • Case Diameter 37.7mm
  • Type Analogue
26

Kenneth Cole Men’s Watch

Kenneth Cole is another brand to make it onto our men’s watches under 100 dollars buyer guide. They have made a large-dial watch with a comfortable Silicone strap held in place by a durable buckle. The face of the watch is clear and informative due to its 46-millimeter size – and encased in a durable and stain-resistant metal.

These watches come in a black or a blue color with Silicone straps to match the face of the watch. We’d get the blue one. You can see the blue option by clicking our handy link.

Specs

  • Water Rating 30m
  • Warranty Two years
  • Strap Material Silicone
  • Case Diameter 46mm
  • Type Analogue
27

Tommy Hilfiger Lucas Men’s Watch

Tommy Hilfiger is becoming a familiar face on our buyer guide of the best men’s watches under 100 dollars or 500 dollars. This one is different from their previous creation because it uses a soft and comforting leather strap. The dial on the watch is one of the smallest and ideal for men who prefer discreet style and under-the-radar subtler class. However, this watch face is then surrounded with strong stainless-steel.

There are no color options with this model but why would you want to stray away from this dark smooth operator?

Specs

  • Water Rating N/A
  • Warranty N/A
  • Strap Material Leather
  • Case Diameter 36mm
  • Type Analogue
28

Fossil Men’s Stainless-Steel Watch

Until wearing two watches at once becomes part of the fashion, you will have to settle for one of these phenomenal Fossil watches. The gunmetal aesthetics on a stainless-steel base make this an industrial and eye-catching affordable watch for men. It also has an impressive water rating of 50 meters.

We recommend grabbing your pinstripe pants, throwing on a nice shirt and finishing your dinner outfit with this incredible Fossil watch for men.

Specs

  • Water Rating 50m
  • Warranty N/A
  • Strap Material Stainless steel
  • Case Diameter 42mm
  • Type Analogue
29

Victorinox Men’s Watch

Victorinox has made a watch for men that combines style with a dash of color. The nylon strap will feel comfortable on your wrist for long periods and will prevent you from sweating. The face of the watch is then surrounded by a stylish red circle, but you can also get this design in different colors. A staggering 100-meter water rating finishes off the watch to a high spec.

This watch is supplied in a sleek gift box and even comes with a Swiss Army Knife in some instances. Is it the perfect gift or the perfect watch for you?

Specs

  • Water Rating 100m
  • Warranty N/A
  • Strap Material Nylon
  • Case Diameter 43mm
  • Type Analogue
30

Wenger Attitude Outdoor Men’s Watch

Wenger has been part of the buyer guides on Men’s Gear before – but did you know they also make fantastic men’s watches under 100 dollars? You do now. This Wenger construction is made with a durable Silicone strap that is effortless to take off and put on. The black dial corresponds with the strap’s color making it a continuous stream of stylish black. However, there are other color options at your disposal!

Specs

  • Water Rating 100m
  • Warranty N/A
  • Strap Material Silicone
  • Case Diameter 43mm
  • Type Analogue
31

Tommy Hilfiger Watch

Another Tommy Hilfiger watch that could be your perfect option is this affordable timekeeper. It has a large dial measuring in at 46 millimeters. This dial is navy blue which matches with the brand and matches well with the metallic stainless-steel exterior.

Three other dials provide you with more information and the smiles and nods of appreciation on the street will provide you with the knowledge that you made a stylish choice! This watch is far below 500 dollars and comes with all the bells and whistles you would expect from Tommy Hilfiger.

Specs

  • Water Rating 30m
  • Warranty N/A
  • Strap Material Stainless steel
  • Case Diameter 46mm
  • Type Analogue
32

Michael Kors MK8554-BAX Watch

Back to where we started with a look at a Michael Kors watch. This model is not like most of their other range and will probably appeal to men who are not usually fans of Michael Kors. It’s admittedly a sports-minded watch that is exceptionally durable and can withstand lots of exposure to water.

If you want a big name men’s watch under 100 dollars but want one that will climb mountains, swim in lakes and go hunting with you, you just found it!

Specs

  • Water Rating 100m
  • Warranty N/A
  • Strap Material Silicone
  • Case Diameter 43mm
  • Type Analogue
33

Casio G-Shock Digital Men’s Watch

Another digital watch for men here and one that comes from the best. Casio’s G-Shock range featured earlier and this one has the same impressive features. Expect an unrivaled 200-meter water rating, hard resin casing and the choice between 12 and 24-hour clocks on the display.

This watch was made for runners, cyclists and men that aren’t afraid of grizzly bears. From the track to the mountain don’t forget your cheap Casio watch for men. Side note, this is again one of those men’s watches under 100 dollars. The link is right there…

Specs

  • Water Rating 200m
  • Warranty N/A
  • Strap Material Plastic
  • Case Diameter 42.8mm
  • Type Digital
34

Relic by Fossil Men’s Watch

Is it an underground vault to a sophisticated bank, or is it the stylish Relic by Fossil watch? It’s certainly the latter but you could be forgiven for thinking this circular watch with a circular face design was something from a sci-fi movie. Owners can enjoy a large face with three dials and mineral crystals to keep damage at bay. The five color options on offer are so good it’s difficult to choose a favorite. See what we mean by visiting the seller linked below.

Specs

  • Water Rating 30m
  • Warranty N/A
  • Strap Material Metal
  • Case Diameter 45mm
  • Type Analogue
35

Citizen Men’s Watch

Can you get any more minimalist that Citizen’s latest creation? This black watch with a blank dial face is exquisite. The white slim hands and small Citizen logo is an excellent contrast on the dark canvas the watch creates. The leather strap is made from calfskin and soft on your skin. Not to forget that it comes in a sophisticated gift box.

This is a cheap men’s watch for the modern man. The men that sip cappuccinos while putting the world to rights and like to dwell in downtown bars. Sound like you? Sounds like you need this awesome watch under 500 dollars.

Specs

  • Water Rating 30m
  • Warranty N/A
  • Strap Material Leather
  • Case Diameter 40mm
  • Type Analogue
36

Lacoste Men’s Watch

Gold and blue go together like hotdogs and fried onions, or men and awesome watches. Your next fashion accessory could be this Lacoste watch. They have used an innovative strap design by combining stainless-steel links with a combination of Silicone. You get a sporty feel with a classy and durable edge here.

Although the gold may trick you into thinking this is a dinner watch, but it is made for sporty uses to. Lots of men should think about adding this watch to their shortlist.

Specs

  • Water Rating 30m
  • Warranty N/A
  • Strap Material Stainless steel and silicone
  • Case Diameter 43mm
  • Type Analogue
37

Diesel MS9 Men’s Watch

Another Diesel watch to get your teeth into is here. Not literally because this product is tough. It also has transparent aspects that make it stand out on the shelves. The rounded stainless-steel case is perfected with a grey dial and vehicle-like design. Men who like to wear their watch in the shower for convenience will like this cool watch. Take a better look by tapping the link provided underneath.

Specs

  • Water Rating 50m
  • Warranty N/A
  • Strap Material Polyurethane
  • Case Diameter 44mm
  • Type Analogue
38

Invicta 6934 Speedway Men’s Watch

When looking for men’s watches under 100 dollars, do you expect to come across quality like this? We surely didn’t but it’s true; you can get this Invicta Speedway Watch on the cheap. It provides plenty of information from its three dials and is made from durable crystal glass, steel and more. It is even suitable for recreational scuba diving.

Don’t waste any more time and dive into this great offer by visiting our trusted seller. The link is just below – or wait until you have seen the remaining men’s watches under 100 dollars first.

Specs

  • Water Rating 200m
  • Warranty N/A
  • Strap Material Stainless steel
  • Case Diameter 43mm
  • Type Analogue
39

Timex Expedition Men’s Watch

One of the cheapest men’s watches featured here is this Timex watch. It is made with a comfortable and breathable nylon strap, which links up with a smaller 36-millimeter dial face. The watch is easy to set up and easy to use. One of the key features you get with this cheap watch for men is that it is suitable for use while recreational swimming.

Michael Phelps, Joe next door and you can have an awesome watch without spending the big bucks. It even comes in five color options.

Specs

  • Water Rating 50m
  • Warranty N/A
  • Strap Material Nylon
  • Case Diameter 36mm
  • Type Analogue
40

Puma Rosegold Men’s Watch

From a distance, you could easily mistake this Puma watch for men to be a Michael Kors or top-designer watch. However, these sports manufacturers are behind this luxurious design that gleams of gold and that pairs well with the navy blue Silicone strap.

The added bonus of buying this watch under 500 dollars is that it comes with a two-year warranty. Get a stylish watch and know your purchase is protected when choosing this men’s watch. Oh, and it comes in a classy gift box!

Specs

  • Water Rating N/A
  • Warranty Two years
  • Strap Material Silicone
  • Case Diameter 21mm
  • Type Analogue
41

Casio AMWS820 Men’s Watch

Here is a Casio watch that is nor part of their rugged G-Shock range but still tough and fierce. You may be fooled into thinking that this watch is made with a leather or rubber band, but the strap is made of stainless steel just like the dial’s casing.

It is a top performer and part of the Japanese Quartz Movement. You can even enjoy above-average water resistance making it okay for showers and casual swimming. Men’s watches under 100 dollars don’t come much better than this.

Specs

  • Water Rating 50m
  • Warranty N/A
  • Strap Material Stainless steel
  • Case Diameter 41mm
  • Type Analogue
42

Timex iConnect Men’s Watch

You may not have been expecting this smartwatch from Timex but we couldn’t resist showing it to you. It can be paired with an iOS or Android app to change the color display and swap watch faces. This is on top of other astounding features such as pairing it with social media, making and receiving calls and texts, sleep tracker and even calorie and step counters.

This model certainly throws a new dimension into the mix. Take a better look by visiting the trusted seller’s link below.

Specs

  • Water Rating N/A
  • Warranty N/A
  • Strap Material Silicone
  • Case Diameter 45mm
  • Type Digital
43

Fossil Commuter Men’s Watch

We may as well show you two in a row. However, this everyday-come-smartwatch does not look like one. You could easily believe it is a classic timekeeper handed down the generations. Yet, behind its gold and dark sophisticated exterior, lies a few tricks.

The watch can do many smartwatch functions such as tracking steps, sleeping activity and customizable aesthetics on its display. A single charge lasts around one year and it comes in five color options. Make a smart choice and choose this cheap men’s watch that is almost a smartwatch.

Specs

  • Water Rating N/A
  • Warranty N/A
  • Strap Material Leather
  • Case Diameter 42mm
  • Type Analogue Smartwatch
44

Armitron Adventure Solar-Powered Watch

Earlier we showed you a fantastic option among these men’s watches under 100 dollars or 500 dollars – and that one was powered by the sun. Well, here is another solar-powered watch for men. The face displays a small window to give you the date and the contrasting white and orange hands make it easier to see the time in bright or low light.

This comfortable watch equipped with a soft nylon strap is made to last. The sandy color also makes it a great choice for outdoor explorers and even soldiers.

Specs

  • Water Rating 50m
  • Warranty N/A
  • Strap Material Nylon
  • Case Diameter 38mm
  • Type Analogue
45

Michael Kors Dylan MK8152 Watch

The last Michael Kors watch on our buyer guide of men’s watches under 500 dollars is this beauty. It’s the beach-goers perfect watch. Not only does the stainless-steel frame and the mineral crystal glass make it exceptionally durable, but it also has a whopping 100-meter water rating. This means it will be perfect for light swimming, surfing and even snorkeling.

Do you have wavy beach hair, own a surfboard or like building sand castles with the kids? If you said yes to these questions you may just like the Michael Kors Dylan Watch!

Specs

  • Water Rating 100m
  • Warranty Two years
  • Strap Material Silicone
  • Case Diameter 45mm
  • Type Analogue
46

Skagen Watch

This Skagen watch not only helps you know the time, but the two accompanying dials on the face will also keep you informed of the day and date, in case you are having one of those days. These dials and the face as a whole are protected by a mineral crystal face.

The genuine leather strap is also worth the column space. It’s elegant and tough, but it can also be substituted with any other strap from the Skagen range. Mix and match your Skagen watches but remain in the height of fashion.

Specs

  • Water Rating 50m
  • Warranty N/A
  • Strap Material Leather
  • Case Diameter 40mm
  • Type Analogue
47

Pulsar Men’s Watch

The Pulsar watch is one to watch for men seeking a timekeeper under 100 dollars. The design of the watch looks just like an analog watch, with a Stainless-steel rim surrounding the watch face and hardened crystal protection. However, this is in fact a digital watch that displays the time, day and date. It even displays the year in case you are really tired.

For men who want the best of both analog and digital worlds, this watch will cater to your preferences. It’s also suitable for swimming and snorkeling.

Specs

  • Water Rating 100m
  • Warranty N/A
  • Strap Material Urethan
  • Case Diameter 47mm
  • Type Digital
48

Sketchers Men’s Watch

If you aren’t an avid snorkeler or captain of a ship, you may want to consider this Sketchers Men’s Watch. It is one of the cheapest options on our buyer guide so men on a budget may want to check it out a little further with the link below.

Despite it being a cheap watch for men, the watch still affords optimum quality. A key feature of the watch is its thickness. The face of the timekeeper is 11mm thick, proving it’s as durable as it’s cool. Oh, and we forgot to mention the rubber strap which is comfortable and easy to slide on your wrist. 

Specs

  • Water Rating 30m
  • Warranty N/A
  • Strap Material Rubber
  • Case Diameter 43.2mm
  • Type Analogue
49

Armani Exchange Watch for Men

The penultimate watch on our list of the best men’s watches for under 100 dollars or 500 dollars is this Armani Exchange creation. The face of the watch highlights the brand’s initials in striking fashion but is calmed by the all-over matte finish. The inclusion of a leather strap adds a touch of sophistication to this gentleman’s timepiece. This watch is fun, cool and it could be yours!

Specs

  • Water Rating 50m
  • Warranty N/A
  • Strap Material Leather
  • Case Diameter 49mm
  • Type Analogue
50

Hugo Boss 1502287 Watch

Last but not least is this Hugo Boss watch. The exterior of the strap is made of fabric while it does have some leather aspects on the inside of the strap. It even comes supplied in a stylish box, making it a great option for gifting to the men in your life. You can pick this watch up in a grey or green color which are equally awesome. Whatever cool color you choose, you will get a reassuring two-year warranty with it.

Specs

  • Water Rating 30m
  • Warranty Two years
  • Strap Material Fabric
  • Case Diameter 43mm
  • Type Analogue
Time to Decide?

We know that may have been a lot of watches to take in at one, you’ll be dreaming of clocks tonight, but there were certainly some bargains to be had. These men’s watches under 100 dollars and 500 dollars offer many of the high-end features at affordable rates – without sacrificing on awesome design aspects. If you did not find what you were looking for, you may want to try our other buyer guides. We have crossed paths with the best hiking watches and picked our brains with a look at the most affordable smartwatches on the market. Check these out and you may just find the ideal watch for you.

On the other hand – pun certainly intended – if you found the perfect watch for you in the list above then go find out some more details about it by clicking the link provided. These links are on all of our features so you can start comparing their perks and to help you make a decision. It’s been a blast but it’s clocking off time for the Men’s Gear team. We hope to see you again in the near future. Time!

